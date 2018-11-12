SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's soccer team has qualified for the NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship for the first time.
The Mustangs qualified as the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season runner-up with a 13-6-1 overall record. Morningside will play at No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday in an opening round game.
The winner of that game advances to final site play beginning Nov. 26 with the quarterfinals. The 16-team single-elimination event runs from Nov. 26-Dec. 1 at the Orange Country Great Park Soccer Stadium.
The Mustangs, who reached the GPAC tournament final before falling to Hastings 3-1, is led by Austin Lingle's 11 goals while Okan Goelge added seven. Moritz had a team-high nine assists.
Hastings was the other GPAC school to qualify, making its 14th postseason appearance.
No. 1-seed William Carey (Miss.) is making its 12th NAIA men’s soccer postseason appearance. The Crusaders were the top-ranked team for most of the regular season, until a late-season tie allowed Rio Grande (Ohio) to jump them. William Carey stands 17-0-1, the only blemish that tie, and earned the top-seed after being the second seed in the 2017 tournament.