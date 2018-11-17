BARTLESVILLE, Okla. | Stefan Cvetanovic and Stefan Lukic scored two goals each while leading second-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan to a 5-2 win over Morningside in an NAIA Opening Round men’s soccer tournament game Saturday.
Morningside received goals from Austin Lingle and Rafael Laske. A former Bishop Heelan High School athlete, Lingle tallied a team-high 12 goals.
Goalkeeper Tim Erdmann had five saves for Morningside, which concluded the season with a 13-7-1 record.
The Mustangs had qualified for the Opening Round after falling 3-1 to Hastings in the Great Plains Athletic Conference title game. Prior to that defeat, Morningside had won three straight matches.