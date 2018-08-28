SIOUX CITY | Paul Cox felt Sonja Rao was spot on, regarding her second-half observations.
Megan Hall’s goal with 26:08 remaining in the second half enabled Mount Mercy to force a 1-all deadlock against Briar Cliff. Cox’s Chargers had opportunities to snap the deadlock in both the first and second overtimes, but the score didn’t change in Tuesday night’s game at Faber Field.
“I felt like our level dropped in the second half,” said Rao, a freshman who scored her first collegiate goal and the Chargers’ first of the season with 6:53 remaining in the first half.
“We all noticed it. We stepped it up in the last 20 minutes, which was good. But I wish we wouldn’t have dropped a level because that’s how they scored on us. We weren’t focused and we let our level drop.”
Briar Cliff (0-1-1) was outshot 12-8 in shots on goal by the Mustangs, who were making their season debut. Freshman goaltender Sarah Young (11 saves) stopped back-to-back shots by Mount Mercy’s Kennedy Scallion and Andrea Lopez about 30 seconds apart following Hall’s goal, but the Chargers’ Kenna Larosee also missed a chance to snap the tie with 2:09 left in regulation.
“In the first half, we completely outplayed them because we played the ball really well and we found a lot of success in the channels,” said Cox, a native of Andover, England, who’s in his first year as Briar Cliff’s head coach.
“We said at halftime, we need to focus on the first 10 minutes and keep our focus, which we did, but after that, our focus dropped off. (Mount Mercy) dominated more of the play. It’s the second game in a row where we’ve had an attacking piece, but 30 seconds later, there’s a goal. We talked about mental toughness and recognizing in a game that we have to recover as a team and make sure we’re not giving up sloppy goals like that.”
Rao missed a scoring chance early in the first overtime when she took a pass from senior Taylor Beaulieu. A former Sioux City Bishop Heelan soccer athlete, Beaulieu had dished an assist on Rao’s first-half goal.
Beaulieu, incidentally, has career totals of 17 goals and four assists with the Chargers.
Rao’s freshman classmate, Taylor Hill, couldn’t get to the ball in time on a pass from Kenna Larosse with 6:15 remaining in the second overtime. Young then made a sliding save to stop a shot from the Mustangs’ Payton Pottratz about 31 seconds later.
“I told them, ‘Look, you need to empty your tanks here and give it everything you’ve got because we don’t play until Saturday,’” said Cox. “I think we had the better of the chances in both overtimes. We haven’t been clinical enough and we spoke about that as a team.
“Honestly, it almost feels like a loss although we tied the game. It was a drastic improvement from our first game (Saturday’s 1-0 loss to York) for sure. We felt we should have won Saturday, but we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, which was kind of a little bit of the story night, but we’ve made huge improvements from Game 1 to Game 2.”
Beaulieu and Rao each recorded two shots on goal for the Chargers, who will play at Rocky Mountain College at 5 p.m. Saturday in Billings, Montana.