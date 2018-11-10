HASTINGS, Neb. – Jonathan Lopez, Tyrone Madhani and Bruno Moreira each scored one goal as the No. 5 and top-seeded Hastings men’s soccer team defeated second-seeded Morningside 3-1 in the championship match of the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament here Friday.
Lopez scored in the 40th minute off an assist from Callum Watson. Madhani scored an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute. Moreira then scored an unassisted goal 27 second later, again in the 52nd minute, to push the Hastings lead to 3-0.
Morningside scored its lone goal in the 59th minute when Morningside’s Julius Fassbinder's free kick bounced off of a Hastings player’s head and into the goal.
Kieran Harrison recorded two saves in the win for Hastings (17-2) while Tim Erdmann notched six saves for Morningside (13-6-1).