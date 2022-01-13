New Briar Cliff men's soccer coach, Teren Schuster, takes over

SIOUX CITY — Teren Schuster visited Memorial Field back in September as an assistant coach for the Cardinal Stritch University men’s soccer team, as his team was playing Briar Cliff in an early-season match.

Little did Schuster know that Memorial Field would be his home pitch about three months later.

The Chargers announced before the holiday break that Schuster — a Sioux Falls Lincoln High School grad — was named as Briar Cliff’s new men’s soccer coach.

“We are very excited for Teren to join our family on The Cliff," Chargers Athletic Director Nic Scandrett said. "He is a high character individual with an elite work ethic. I know he will give our student-athletes a first-class experience."

Cardinal Stritch played Briar Cliff on Sept. 3, and the match was originally supposed to be played at Faber Field, but it was moved to Memorial.

The Wolves ended up winning that match 3-2, but Schuster was impressed with what he saw from BCU, which was coached last year by Clark Charlestin.

His parents also went to Briar Cliff in the mid-to-late 1990s.

“This is the perfect opportunity,” Schuster said. “Being in Milwaukee for seven years (as a coach and player), it was time to come closer to home. There's so many crazy ties to Briar Cliff I have, and that's just one of them."

Schuster now takes over a program that went 13-6 in 2021, and that included Briar Cliff making it to the GPAC quarterfinals. The Chargers ended up losing that match to the Jimmies, but Schuster likes what he has seen on film and what he saw in that match back in September.

“Briar Cliff has had success in the past, and it’s clear to see why,” Schuster said on Thursday in a telephone interview. “The facilities, the campus, it was a very nice set up. It makes it very attractive for international players, and that’s how I intend to recruit.”

During his three-year stint with the Wolves, he was in charge of opponent scouting and recruiting.

Schuster was not afraid to recruit overseas players. According to the Wolves’ 2021 roster, there were 16 players who came internationally to play in the Milwaukee school.

Schuster will aim to bring in more international players to BCU.

“Once you get quality, good players, and do what we get paid to do,” Schuster said. “I’m looking to do a mix. A lot of the players here, a lot of them are graduating, and it’ll be a big recruiting class. I want to bring in international players, but I also want to bring in players from Sioux City, Sioux Falls and Wisconsin. I want to be a good coach and run as professional as a program and continue on the success.”

The Chargers’ Top 3 goal scorers on the season were all seniors.

Sebastian Justiniano led BCU with 11 goals scored on the season. There were two matches during the October stretch when Justiniano scored twice in a match.

Danny Baca and Luis Paulo Sartor each scored seven goals for BCU.

He has had one Zoom meeting with the Chargers so far since he was hired before Christmas.

Schuster has yet to meet any of the players in-person, as they are off-campus for holiday break.

The Chargers, however, will fully be on-campus starting Monday, according to Schuster. He is looking forward to meeting with the returning players.

“We talked about what I stand for and how I want to run the program, but nothing more serious than that,” Schuster said. “In terms of a philosophy, we’re going to look to pass the ball a lot on the ground, have good spacing and be defensively solid. Most importantly, we want to be entertaining. We want to create chances and score goals.”

