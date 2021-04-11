Northwestern men's soccer advances to GPAC Semifinals

Ezekiel Foltz doubled up on the game winner, first making a save on a Concordia penalty kick and then converted on a penalty kick of his own, to push the Northwestern College men's soccer team into the semifinal of the GPAC postseason tournament with a 0-0 (2OT), 10-9 penalty kicks against the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.

Northwestern will meet up against 16th-ranked and top overall seed, Morningside, in a semifinal on Tuesday, April 13 at 7pm in Sioux City.

Scoreless after 90 minutes of regulation time and two, 10-minute overtime periods, the match was forced into penalty kicks to decide the teams' fate. Both Concordia and Northwestern made all five of their initial kicks to force sudden death; Foltz stopped the fifth Bulldogs attempt and then was selected by head coach Dan Swier to take the Raiders 10th penalty kick attempt, which he drove past Concordia goalkeeper Federico Andrea Simonetti to set off a wild celebration by teammates and fans alike.