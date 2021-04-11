 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern men's soccer advances to GPAC Semifinals
0 comments
College soccer

Northwestern men's soccer advances to GPAC Semifinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern Men's Soccer

The Northwestern men's soccer team celebrates it's victory over Concordia on Saturday night. Northwestern beat Concordia on penalty kicks, and will play Morningside on Tuesday. 

 Northwestern College Sports Information

Ezekiel Foltz doubled up on the game winner, first making a save on a Concordia penalty kick and then converted on a penalty kick of his own, to push the Northwestern College men's soccer team into the semifinal of the GPAC postseason tournament with a 0-0 (2OT), 10-9 penalty kicks against the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. 

Northwestern will meet up against 16th-ranked and top overall seed, Morningside, in a semifinal on Tuesday, April 13 at 7pm in Sioux City. 

Scoreless after 90 minutes of regulation time and two, 10-minute overtime periods, the match was forced into penalty kicks to decide the teams' fate. Both Concordia and Northwestern made all five of their initial kicks to force sudden death; Foltz stopped the fifth Bulldogs attempt and then was selected by head coach Dan Swier to take the Raiders 10th penalty kick attempt, which he drove past Concordia goalkeeper Federico Andrea Simonetti to set off a wild celebration by teammates and fans alike.

The teams battled for 110 minutes of tense action; Northwestern accounted for four shots on-goal compared to seven by the Bulldogs. Matt RollJacey McFaddinJuan Mackrey and Philippe Patri all recorded shots on-goal for Coach Swier's squad. 

Foltz made seven saves in goal; his counterpart, Andrea Simonetti, stopped four Northwestern shots. 

+1 
Northwestern logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Bandits vs. Wichita Force

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News