ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Breno Fabbri scored two goals and Tyler Limmer dished out three assists as the Northwestern men’s soccer team opened its season with an 8-1 win over Buena Vista in a non-conference game at the NWC Soccer Complex here Tuesday.
Jacobo Garcia-Nieto, Alex Schussman, Felipe Gontijo, Anselmo Kim, Mateus Freitas and Cole Cruse each scored one goal for the Red Raiders (1-0).
Troy Finnegan scored the lone goal for Buena Vista (0-1).
Northwestern finished with 22 shots on goal while the Beavers had just two. Goalkeeper Matt Scott recorded one save for Northwestern while Manuel Aguilar had 13 saves for Buena Vista and Jared Daniel added one.