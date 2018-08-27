VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota senior goalkeeper Parker Rytz has been named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Week for her performances in net for the South Dakota women’s soccer team. The weekly award is the first of her career.
Rytz, hailing from Encinitas, California, tallied her second shutout of the season on Sunday in the Coyotes’ 3-0 victory over Chicago State. Rytz also tallied 11 saves in a 1-1 draw at Eastern Washington, the defending Big Sky Champions.
Combined for the weekend, Rytz totaled 12 saves, faced 28 shots and had a .923 save percentage. For the season, she leads the league in shutouts (2), minutes played (400) and ranks second in saves (22).