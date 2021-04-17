WATCH NOW: 'Pure jubilation:' Briar Cliff beats Morningside for program's first GPAC tournament title

SIOUX CITY — As the final whistle sounded on Saturday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, the Briar Cliff men’s soccer team swarmed the pitch, hollering with joy.

They chanted and sang songs in a multitude of languages, draped themselves in the flags of their respective countries while hugging their teammates, and some wept tears of relief as the team celebrated a history-making moment.

With a 1-0 win over Morningside in the GPAC tournament championship, the Chargers claimed the first conference tournament title in program history.

Briar Cliff senior Marcus Horwood scored the only goal of the day, hitting the back of the net at the 23:08 mark of the first half to put his team up by the eventual winning 1-0 margin.

Horwood, a senior from Chesham, England, was part of the 2019 Chargers’ squad that lost to Hastings in the GPAC championship game. He was all smiles after Saturday's match, as he stood among his celebrating teammates with an English flag wrapped around his shoulders.

After several years of close calls, Horwood and his fellow Chargers finally have their title.