WATCH NOW: 'Pure jubilation:' Briar Cliff beats Morningside for program's first GPAC tournament title

SIOUX CITY — As the final whistle sounded on Saturday night at Elwood Olsen Stadium, the Briar Cliff men’s soccer team swarmed the pitch, hollering with joy.
They chanted and sang songs in a multitude of languages, draped themselves in the flags of their respective countries while hugging their teammates, and some wept tears of relief as the team celebrated a history-making moment.
With a 1-0 win over Morningside in the GPAC tournament championship, the Chargers claimed the first conference tournament title in program history.
Briar Cliff senior Marcus Horwood scored the only goal of the day, hitting the back of the net at the 23:08 mark of the first half to put his team up by the eventual winning 1-0 margin.
Horwood, a senior from Chesham, England, was part of the 2019 Chargers’ squad that lost to Hastings in the GPAC championship game. He was all smiles after Saturday's match, as he stood among his celebrating teammates with an English flag wrapped around his shoulders.
After several years of close calls, Horwood and his fellow Chargers finally have their title.
“Pure jubilation,” Horwood said. “This group of guys, some of us have been together for two years and some of them have been together even longer. This program has been turned around in the last two or three years. We came so close last year, and in my two years here, this is our fourth final practically. It’s just so good to get that chip on the board, man.”
After a slow start to the game that saw only two shots on goal taken in the first 20-plus minutes, Briar Cliff drew first blood with Horwood’s goal.
Briar Cliff had six total shots in the first half, with four on goal, compared to only one first-half shot for Morningside.
Morningside goalie Bjarne Huth finished the first half with three saves, while Briar Cliff keeper Leandro Faria had none.
In the second half, the Chargers took 12 more shots, but ended up winning it by the one-goal margin to clinch the long-awaited title.
“It’s a great feeling to come off this field with a championship,” Briar Cliff head coach Cory Christensen said. “Both teams obviously played super hard, and it’s a great feeling for Briar Cliff to bring the first championship back to the Cliff.”
Christensen was hired as the Chargers’ head coach in July of 2019, and has led the team to two GPAC championship appearances in his two seasons at the helm, and will pilot the program to its first ever appearance at the NAIA National Tournament next week.
“It’s a great first step, and I hope it is something we continue to do for the future,” Christensen said. “We have an amazing group of guys, and we almost have everyone returning next year. This is just really exciting to not just take this championship home, but take a step to nationals next week.”
For the match, Briar Cliff finished with 18 shots, nine of them on goal. Morningside took two shots on goal, with eight total attempts.
Huth finished his night with seven saves, while Faria had two for the Chargers.
With the win, the Chargers improve to 13-3-2 on the season, while Morningside fell to 15-4-1. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Mustangs.
"I give them all credit," Morningside head coach Tom Maxon said. "They played a great game today. They outworked us, they outran us, they outplayed us, they wanted it more, and they were more creative than we were. We played poorly, but they had a lot to do with that. Not saying we had a bad day out of the blue, we had a bad day because they made us have a bad day."
"They were the better team all the way around. At every part of the game, they were the better team."
Both programs will play in the NAIA National Tournament, which kicks off on April 22.
The national championship match will be played May 10, in Columbia County, Ga.