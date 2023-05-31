DES MIONES -- The Bishop Heelan High School girls' soccer team continued their winning streak on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Nevada High School in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in DesMoines.
This is Heelan's 14th appearance in the state tournament in the past 16 seasons and the first time they have made it past the quarterfinals since 2018. In the same round of the 2022 tournament, Heelan lost 0-1 to Nevada, adding even higher stakes to this already crucial game for the Crusaders.
People are also reading…
The game remained scoreless until the 10th minute when senior Jada Newberg found the back of the net and secured the seventh-seeded Crusaders an early lead over the second-seeded Cubs.
Sophomore Trelyn White covered over half the field with a good run down the left sideline before dumping the ball just outside the Nevada box. When the Cubs' defense tried to clear it, Newberg deflected the ball and popped it up in the air and put a perfectly-timed header on the ball for the score.
The Crusaders remained aggressive on offense throughout the rest of the first half, taking several shots, but just missing the net.
For Newberg, it's her 28th goal of the season. Newberg and White were two of the most productive goal-scorers for the Missouri River Athletic Conference champions. White has 29 goals on the season heading into Friday's semifinals. The duo has combined for 128 points this season, and senior Lauryn Peck has added another 49.
The Crusaders were able to carry their momentum into the second half of the game, continuing to make several shots at the goal and fending off any attempts made by the Cubs as Heelan goalie Lauren LaFleur made several saves in keeping the clean sheet.
Nevada had a few good looks, but the Crusaders' back line was stout in protecting LaFleur.
Heelan will be back in action on Friday at 10:15 a.m. to face the No. 3 seed Davenport Assumption High School. Assumption (14-4) took second in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and lost in the championship game of last season's state tournament.