The game remained scoreless until the 10th minute when senior Jada Newberg found the back of the net and secured the seventh-seeded Crusaders an early lead over the second-seeded Cubs.

Sophomore Trelyn White covered over half the field with a good run down the left sideline before dumping the ball just outside the Nevada box. When the Cubs' defense tried to clear it, Newberg deflected the ball and popped it up in the air and put a perfectly-timed header on the ball for the score.

The Crusaders remained aggressive on offense throughout the rest of the first half, taking several shots, but just missing the net.

For Newberg, it's her 28th goal of the season. Newberg and White were two of the most productive goal-scorers for the Missouri River Athletic Conference champions. White has 29 goals on the season heading into Friday's semifinals. The duo has combined for 128 points this season, and senior Lauryn Peck has added another 49.