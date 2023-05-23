Heelan, Sioux Center advance, West's season ends

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan and Sioux Center are one win away from the Class 2A boys state soccer tournament Monday night.

Heelan blanked Spirit Lake 3-0, while Sioux Center shut out Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in substate semifinal matches Monday night.

The Crusaders (12-2) and Warriors (9-4) will meet in the Substate 1 finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Field.

Denison-Schleswig 3, Sioux City West 1

Carlos Zamago, Emmanuel Prado and Christopher Campos each scored a goal to lead the Monarchs to a Class 3A boys soccer substate semifinals at Leeds Elementary Field Monday night.

Denison-Schleswig, who took a 2-0 lead at halftime, advance to play the winner of Storm Lake in the Substate 1 finals Wednesday at Denison. Storm Lake upset top-seeded Tigers 4-2 in a substate semifinal game Monday in Spencer.

In Monday's win over West, Sebastian Contreras recorded five saves for Denison-Schleswig, which improved to 10-5.

Individual statistics were not immedateily available for the Wolverines, who close the season at 6-7.

Unity Christian 2, West Sioux 1

The Knights moved to within a game of the Class 1A state tournament with the one-goal win Monday night at Dordt Softball Complex. Unity will play top-seed Western Christian in a substate final Wednesday in Hull.

Western Christian 6, East Sac County 0

Senior Kalen Hartbecke scored two goals to help lead the Wolfpack in a Class 1A substate semifinal game at Memorial Field Monday night.

Miles Baccam contributed two assists for Western Christian, which improved to 11-2.

The Raiders end their season 4-9.