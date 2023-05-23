SIOUX CITY — Michael Avery put on a memorable performance Monday night in his final game on his home field.
The Sioux City North forward's hat trick accounted for all the scoring in the Stars' 3-0 win over Sioux City East in a Class 4A substate semifinal contest.
Avery's last goal came on a free kick right in front of the East net following a Black Raider penalty with just 5:53 left in the game. Avery drilled the ball through the net, as he iced the match and reached 21 goals for the season. That tied the school record for most in a single year since electronic scorekeeping began in 2011. Avery now shares the record with Jesse Rodriquez, who matched it in 2012.
"I'm really emotional right now because this is my last home game here," Avery said as he stood on the natural turf at Leeds Elementary Field. "I love soccer so much. It's going to be hard to say goodbye."
With the win over their rival, the Stars moves to within one win of a berth in the Class 4A state tournament. North will travel to West Des Moines to face top-ranked Valley in the substate finals on Wednesday night.
"I'm really excited. I want to give them a fight because I think we can beat them," Avery said. "I hope they can hear this because we're coming."
The Stars took a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game after a long kick to the East end of the field left Avery and Geb Mekonnen 2-1 against a lone Black Raider defender. Mekonnel field the ball and passed to Avery, who knocked the ball just inside the left side of the net, beyond the outstretched arms of East keeper Ivan Arreola.
East came close to tying the score moments later but North goalie Caleb Cross made a diving stop on a rocket off the foot of Beni Pulele.
"Beni had a heck of a shot over here and (Cross) came out of nowhere," East head coach Mike Borrall said. "That scores on almost every other goalie.
"Caleb Cross is amazing. He's talented and you have to have a perfect shot to score."
The junior finished with six saves.
"Caleb is probably one of the best in state," North head coach Ricky Azpeitia said. "When he’s on his A game, we don’t normally give up a goal."
After the first half ended with the Stars clinging to a 1-0 lead, Avery scored his second goal after dribbling through four Black Raider defenders.
After scoring, the senior celebrated by racing toward the sidelines and briefly taking a seat on the field amid the roar of the North fans.
"That second goal meant a lot," Avery said. "It feels like the hard work is paying off, going to the gym and constantly working on what I need to do to get better."
Azpeitia said he was pleased to see his team get off to a good start, and finish the game strong.
"It got a little bit sloppy in the middle, but I think we were the better team," he said.
North improved to 10-5, while East ends its season with a 6-9 record, a year after winning the Missouri River Athletic Conference championship and reaching the substate finals.
"This was a year where we had to rebuild," Borrall said. "We lost a lot of players last year and we had some key players transfer. I didn't think we played that bad. They finished and we didn't. I mean we had plenty of opportunities but they just didn't go through the net."
Dave Dreeszen is the managing editor for the Sioux City Journal. Contact him at ddreeszen@siouxcityjournal.com or 712-293-4211