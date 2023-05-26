Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPENCER — Addison Hoben had seven goals to lead the Spencer High School girls' soccer team to a Class 2A state tournament berth.

The Tigers beat Denison-Schleswig 10-0 on Thursday night in Spencer to win the 2A Region 8 championship and earn a spot at the state tournment next week at Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines.

Spencer (15-3) will be the No. 6 seed at state in 2A and will take on third-seeded North Scott in the first round at state.

Denison-Schleswig (9-9) only put one shot on goal in the loss while the Tigers put 17 of 24 shot attempts on goal.

Aliza Edwards, Gabrielle Staedtler and Avery McEntee also had goals for the Tigers. Staedtler and McEntee also had assists, as did Olivia Jacobson and Saddie Kahley.

Hoben, a sophomore, is leading the state (all classes) in goals scored with 64, and also ranks in the top three in assists with 23.

Heading into state, Spencer has won nine of its last 10 games, including the last four straight.

Over the current four-game streak, the Tigers have outscored their opponents by a combined tally of 37-0.

Aside from the utlra-productive Hoben, Saddie Kahley, Mallory Klemme, Mary Matthiesen and Avery McEntee have all scored double-digit goals on the season.

Spencer goaltender Aubrie Stell has made 14 saves this season and allowed only three goals for head coach John Hansel.

As a team, the Tigers rank as one of the most accurate shot takers as nearly half of their 383 attempts have been put on target in 2023.

Spencer has scored 139 goals as a team this season and have allowed only five.

Spencer made it to the 2A state quarterfinals last spring and the state semifinals in 2021.