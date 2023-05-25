Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Although making it to the state tournament has become the expectation — and the norm — for the Bishop Heelan High School girls’ soccer team, the Crusaders aren’t taking anything for granted ahead of their most recent berth.

With a dominating 6-0 victory over Sioux Center at Memorial Field in Sioux City on Thursday in the Class 1A Region 7 final, seventh-ranked Heelan is headed back to the state tournament for the 14th time in the last 16 tries under head coach Shawn Mansfield.

Over that span, Mansfield and the Crusaders are 228-72.

“This one feels kind of special,” said Mansfield. “These seniors have been together for the last three years … and it’s an exciting time for us right now. We have 12 seniors, that’s a lot for a ball club, but in playing together for three years, the team camaraderie and how well they play together really shows when it comes playoff time and big games.

“The senior leadership has been really special this year.”

And on Wednesday night, the Heelan boys’ team clinched a spot at the boys’ state tournament for the first time in seven seasons.

“It’s really exciting. We’ve been working all season for this,” said senior midfielder Jada Newberg. “Shout out to the boys’ team for making it to state last night. It’s really cool that both of us get to go.

“It’s been a while for the boys, but we’re really proud of them. On both sides, the sport has really come a long way. We’re excited to go back.”

However, Heelan would like to add another state title to the one won in 2015. Since the cancellation of the 2020 season, however, Heelan hasn’t made it past the state quarterfinals.

“I’m happy we’re going back,” said sophomore forward Trelyn White. “I think we’ll make it past the first round this time. We all play our position, and there’s good communication, no arguing, we just talk it out.”

Thursday’s night marked a step in the right direction for the Crusaders, who will enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed and play second-seeded Nevada on Wednesday, May 31, at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines at 10:30 a.m.

Newberg went for a hat trick in the win, White scored twice and senior midfielder Lauryn Peck added an impressive header for a goal off of a corner kick by Brooklyn Stanley.

“We talk about diving headers all the time,” Peck said. “I always try to find the ball and put my head on it off of a corner kick, and right when it left Brooklyn’s foot, I had a feeling it was a good one. I just had a feeling today would be the day I got a header off a corner.”

Stanley, a junior midfielder, also assisted on Newberg’s first goal, which put Heelan (15-3) up 2-0 in the 18th minute.

Peck’s header came a minute later and was the final goal of the first half as the Crusaders peppered the Sioux Center goal with 18 shots in the first half, 10 of which were put on goal.

Heelan put nine more shots on goal in the second half.

The intermission didn’t put a pause in Heelan’s momentum as the Crusader scored twice in the first two minutes out of the break and once more in the 51st minute, when Newberg capped off the scoring when she won possession of a deflected ball in front of the net and blasted it by the Warriors’ goaltender Mariya Garcia.

“It’s a relief (to make it to state), knowing that this is what’s expected of us,” Peck said. “We didn’t feel much pressure. We were confident in ourselves and knew we could work together well enough to do as good as we needed to. There was pressure, but nothing we couldn’t handle.

“It feels good to have one more chance to bring home a state championship. Every time we’re in the weight room, at an open gym or at practice, we work to get back to the big stage, and it’s all paid off.”

Sioux Center (13-4) wasn’t able to get a shot attempt off in the second half after just one in the first half, which was put on goal but stopped by Heelan goalie Lauren LaFleur.

On the season, White is up to 29 goals after her pair of scores in the regional championship, and Newberg has 27 for the 2023 campaign.

Freshman Reese Bleeker assisted on White's first goal, which opened the game’s scoring in the sixth minute. White’s second score came in the 43rd minute, soon after Newberg scored her second goal within the first minute of the second half.

Even after the Crusaders let off the gas late, virtually the entire game occurred on Heelan’s offensive end.

“I want us to play loose going into the state tournament,” said Mansfield, who profusely praised his defense.

“Our defense is killing it this year,” Newberg said.

Over the last nine games — all wins — Heelan has outscored its opponents 64-0.

“It’s a special tournament, and we want to be focused and keep our minds straight. We played a lot of tough teams this season, and I think that has us ready for the state tournament,” Mansfield said. “The kids are ready to play against good teams.”