Addison Hoben is reaping the rewards of one of the most productive girls' soccer seasons in recent memmory.

The Spencer sophomore midfielder was named to the first team on two different all-state teams this week, as was Bishop Heelan's Trelyn White.

Hoben made the second team all-state team as a freshman. As a sophomore this season, she went for state-best (all classes) 64 goals, and added 23 assists. Her 151 points accounted for was also the most in the state among all classes.

Hoben was named all-state by the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association (IAHSSCA) and the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) this week.

The Class 1A first team included sophomore foward Trelyn White and senior midfielder Lauryn Peck from Class 1A state champion Bishop Heelan were both named to the first team by the IAHSSCA.

White and senior foward/midfielder Jada Newberg were both named to the IGCA 1A all-state team. The IGCA also named Heelan head coach Shawn Mansfield as its 1A coach of the year. The 1A champs ended the season 18-3.

Close Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley (15) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players hoist their championship trophy after defeating Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate as Trelyn White (9) is announced as the all-tournament team captain after defeating Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Trelyn White (9) takes a shot on the Gilbert goal to score during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Jada Newberg (23) takes a shot on the Gilbert goal during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Maddie LaFleur (6) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Lauryn Peck (8) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Trelyn White (9) celebrates after scoring against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan captains receive the Crusaders championship trophy after defeating Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan celebrates after Trelyn White (9) scores during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Trelyn White (9) attacks the Gilbert goal before scoring during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley (15) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. PHOTOS: Heelan girls' soccer captures Class 1A state championship Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley (15) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players hoist their championship trophy after defeating Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate as Trelyn White (9) is announced as the all-tournament team captain after defeating Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Trelyn White (9) takes a shot on the Gilbert goal to score during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Jada Newberg (23) takes a shot on the Gilbert goal during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Maddie LaFleur (6) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Lauryn Peck (8) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Trelyn White (9) celebrates after scoring against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan captains receive the Crusaders championship trophy after defeating Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan celebrates after Trelyn White (9) scores during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Trelyn White (9) attacks the Gilbert goal before scoring during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan's Brooklyn Stanley (15) dribbles the ball against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday. Heelan players celebrate after their victory against Gilbert during the championship game of the Class 1A girls state soccer tournament at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Saturday.

It's Newberg's second appearance on the squad after she turned in a career with over 50 goals scored. The senior had 28 goals and seven assists this campagin.

White ended 2023 with 33 goals and eight assists. She led the team goals scored for the second straight spring after she tallied 20 goals as a freshman.

Peck had 19 goals and 15 assists and put over 35% of her 71 shot attempts on goal, a team-best percentage among players who took over 10 shots.

Heelan's senior goaltender, Lauren LaFleur was named an honorable mention after she recorded 75 saves against 12 goals allowed.

The Class 2A second team included Le Mars' sophomore forward Zoe Wittkop, who had 18 goals and four assists.

SC North's Avery, Heelan's Mijangos named first team all-state

After setting records for most goals scored in a season with 22, and most goals scored in a career at Sioux City North with 38, senior forward Michael Avery was named first team all-state by the IAHSSCA on Wednesday.

Avery took 73 shots this season and put over 41% on goal in leading North to a 10-6 record.

After qualifying for state in Class 2A, Bishop Heelan had sophomore foward Sergio Mijangos selected to the first team and junior defender George Tsiabanos to the second team.

Mijangos went for 10 goals and an assist in just six games played for the 14-3 Crusaders. Tsiabanos scored a goal and had an assist in anchoring a back line and defense that allowed Heelan to end with a plus-44 goal differential.

Class 1A state champion Western Christian had junior defender Aidan Ouwinga named to the second team. Unity Chrisitian senior defeseman Carter Slenk was also named to the second team.

Slenk had two goals and three assists from the back line and helped Unity Christian go 11-6 in 2023.

Ouwinga had two goals and an assist from the back line for the 15-2 state champ Wolfpack. Western Christian ended the spring with a plus-33 goal differential because of Ouwinga and the defense.

The second team in Class 3A included a pair of Spencer Tigers in junior midfielder Iain MacRae and senior forward Owen Olsen.

The duo helped the Tigers go 12-2 this season. Olson had 29 goals with 12 assists and MacRae had eight goals and 18 assists.

Senior Alex Suarez (eight goals) of Heelan was an honorable mention in 2A. Unity Christian senior Tyce Van Beek and junior Stephen Schreurs were named honorable mentions in 1A.

Van Beek and Schreurs combined for eight goals and a dozen assists.

Boys soccer

IHSSCA all-state teams

Class 4A

First team -- Chase Oetker, sr. (Ames), defense; Grant Strickler, sr. (Johnston), defense; Cole Shrage, sr. (Waukee Northwest), forward; Michael Avery, sr. (Souix City North), forward; Preston Kipnusu, jr. (Valley), forward; Andrew Heckenliable, jr. (Ankeny Centennial), forward; Michael Nelson, sr. (Iowa City West), forward; Jonathan Mendez, soph. (Dowling Catholic), forward; Jose Balderas, sr. (Des Moines East), forward; Lwings Kabula, sr. (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), midfield; Jack Kilstrom, sr. (Pleasant Valley), goalkeeper; Gavin Lewis, jr. (Cedar Rapids Prairie), midfield; Brandon Orellana-Lemus, sr. (Valley), defense; Mateo Munguia, jr. (Johnston), midfield; Isaac Kelgbeh, jr. (Waterloo West), midfield

Second team -- Ty Duax, jr. (Ankeny Centennial), midfield; Eric Moncada, sr. (Waukee Northwest), midfield; Zach Cuva, soph. (Ames), forward; Kyron Pope, soph. (Johnston), forward; Aidan Neuman, jr. (Cedar Rapids Prairie) goalkeeper; Junior Jose Pineda Fernandez, sr. (Ottumwa), forward; Logan Vargas, jr. (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln), defender; Kaleab Wendy, jr. (Iowa City West), forward; Jeffrey Rinker, sr. (Pleasant Valley). defender; Alima Mmunga, sr. (Iowa City High), midfield; Ian Campbell, sr. (Valley) midfield; Henrry Abarca, jr. (Dowling), midfield

Honorable mentions -- Xavier Potts, sr. (Bettendorf); John Foth, soph. (Dowling); Carlos Andrade, jr. (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln); Will Safris, jr. (Johnston); Owen Hull, sr. (Dubuque Senior); Devin Bormann, jr. (Linn-Mar); Manny Sanchez. sr. (Des Moines East)

Class 3A

First team -- Ben Jackson, jr. (Dallas Center-Grimes), forward; Ben Musengo, jr. (Des Moines Hoover), midfield; Brayden Shepard, jr. (Lewis Central), forward; Caden Endres, jr. (Norwalk), defense; Calen Claypool, sr. (Marion), goalkeeper; Haider Nasr, jr. (Iowa City Liberty), defense; Hayden Saul, sr. (Iowa City Liberty), midfield; Jack Brown, sr. (Norwalk), midfield; Jackson Kirsch, sr. (Marion), forward; Logan Soloman, sr. (Pella), forward; Majaliwa Irene, jr. (Des Moines, Hoover), defense; Max Lauman, jr. (Pella), forward; Peyton Meier, jr. (ADM), midfield; Tate McDermott, jr. (Dallas Center-Grimes), midfield

Second team -- Adriene Robles, sr. (Lewis Central), midfield; Austin Kruse, jr. (Bondurant-Farrar), midfield; Brady Birkenholtz, jr. (Carlisle) midfield; Carson Kay, sr. (ADM), midfield; Christhian Ramirez, sr. (Humboldt), forward; Conley Sunblad, sr. (Iowa City, Liberty), goalkeeper; Flori Gembo, sr. (Iowa City Liberty), forward; Gavin Pienkowski, soph. (Carlisle), forward; Iain MacRae, jr. (Spencer), midfield; Nate Lampe, jr. (Newton), midfield; Owen Olsen, sr. (Spencer), forward; Xander Wellman, sr. (Fort Madison), forward

Honorable mention -- Boston Hensley, sr. (Lewis Central); Braden Schoene, sr. (Burlington); Brock Richardson, soph. (ADM); Carter Moore, jr. (Fairfield); Christian Lawson, jr. (Newton); Emanuel Raymundo, jr. (Washington); Jacob Klein, jr. (Cedar Rapids Washington); Jacob Rueber, sr. (Norwalk); Javier Flores, soph. (Des Moines Hoover); Mwena Tambwe, jr. (Cedar Rapids Washington); Rockne Carver, jr. (Urbandale); Roman Riggs, soph. (Iowa City Liberty); Tavin Ferner, soph. (Norwalk); Wyatt Herting, jr. (Cedar Rapids Xavier)

Class 2A

First team -- Caden Johnson, sr. (Glenwood), midfield; Owen Kautman, sr. (Gilbert), defense; Sergio Mijangos, soph. (Bishop Heelan), forward; Carson Cecil, soph. (Knoxville) goalkeeper; Drew Robinson, sr. (Nevada), forward; Mason Smith, jr. (Chariton), forward; Luke Klostermann, sr. (Assumption), defense; Anthony Chavez, sr. (Perry), forward; Eduardo Perez, jr. (Webster City), forward; Gesser Gutierres, jr. (Greene County), forward; Travaughn Luyobya, sr. (Clear Lake), forward; Braeden Brown, sr. (Williamsburg), midfield; Jake Magner, sr. (Decorah), midfield

Second team -- Roberto Madrano, sr. (Assumption), forward; Casey Godbout, jr. (Glenwood), goalkeeper; George Tsiabanos, jr. (Bishop Heelan), defense; Edgar Cabrera, sr. (Nevada), midfield; Hunter Lillie, sr. (Burlington) Notre Dame, midfield; Alejandro Banuelo, sr. (Perry), defense; Alex Eisbach. sr. (Wahlert) forward; Mason Eggelston, soph. (Williamsburg), forward; Eddie Fuentes, soph. (Webster City), midfield; Jackson Johnson, jr. (Gilbert), midfield; Jose Velazco, sr. (Greene County), midfield; Owen Trimpe, sr. (Mid-Prairie), midfield; Keegan Conway, soph. (Solon), midfield;

Honorable mention -- Connor Willis, jr. (Knoxville); Zach Holtan, sr. (Gilbert); Kent Sponseller, sr. (Nevada); Cort Lovato Jr., jr. (Glenwood); Mason Anderson, sr. (Harlan Comm.); Sam Burkhart, sr. (Assumption); Alex Suarez, sr. (Bishop Heelan); Ryan Keller, sr. (Center Point-Urbana)

Class 1A

First team -- Juan Mateo, sr. (West Liberty), forward; Sam Burmeister, sr. (Treynor), forward; Kaden Ogie, jr. (Underwood), midfield; Ryder Davidson, jr. (Treynor), defense; Issac Clark, jr. (GC/G-R), midfield; Kyler White. soph. (North Fayette Valley), defense; Tyler Nolder, sr. (GC/G-R), midfield; Austin Betts, sr. (GC/G-R), defense; Bronson Buitenwerf, sr. (Garner-Hayfield Ventura), defense; Graham Jensen, jr. (Underwood), defense; Nate Gerling, jr. (West Central Valley), goalkeeper; Andre Fuentes, jr. (North Fayette Valley), midfield; Danny Kinsella, jr. (Treynor), midfield

Second team -- Aidan Ouwinga, jr. (Western Christian), defense; Carter Slenk, sr. (Unity Christian), defense; Will Lipsius, sr. (Regina), defense; Grant Dunn, soph. (Des Moines Christian), forward; Marcus Blount, sr. (Prince of Peace), forward; Dyson Rasmussen, jr. (Underwood), midfield; Jack Hoover, jr. (Regina), midfield; Kyle Irwin, fresh. (CB St. Albert), midfield; Aiden Hunemuller, sr. (GC/G-R), midfield; Eddie Petersen, jr. (Regina), midfield; Max Anderson, jr. (GC/G-R), goalkeeper; Blake Carolan, sr. (Hudson), defense; Caleb Holthaus, sr. (Columbus Catholic), defense

Honorable mention -- Joe Hamann, jr. (West Branch); Lakin Foelske, sr. (Denver); Trenton Schutte, jr. (West Branch); Quinn Warren, jr. (Regina); Stephen Schreurs, jr. (Unity Christian); Owen Weber, jr. (West Central Valley); Drew Miller, jr. (Mediapolis); Aidan Schisel, jr. (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura); Tyce Van Beek, sr. (Unity Christian); Christian Dahir, sr. (Tri-Center)

Girls soccer

IHSSCA all-state teams

Class 3A

First team -- Emma Hampton, sr. (Johnston), defense; Zoey Mahoney, sr. (Waukee Northwest), defense; Ana Spaine, sr. (Valley), defense; Athena Sheets, sr. (Linn-Mar), forward; Morgan Russman, jr. (Pleasant Valley), forward; Natalie Gallagher, sr. (Waukee Northwest), forward; Victoria Spahn, jr. (Waukee Northwest), goalkeeper; Rachel Hansen, jr. (Valley), midfield; Macy Davis, sr. (Waukee Northwest), defense; Carson Bohanek, soph. (Bettendorf), forward; Karma McMorris, soph. (Mason City), forward; Alanna Penningnton, sr. (Ankeny Centennial), midfield; Jasmine Moser, sr. (Ankeny Senior), goalkeeper

Second team -- Reegan Hess, sr. (Cedar Rapids Prairie), forward; Abi Roberts, soph. (Linn-Mar) forward; Hayley Setrum, sr. (Linn-Mar), defense; Jenna Pitz, sr. (Ankeny), defense; Taylor Mulligan, jr. (Urbandale), defense; Isabella Balsley, jr. (Johnston), forward; Lauren Nidey, soph. (Waukee), goalkeeper; Ella Ubben, jr. (Cedar Falls), midfield; Mia Garza-Trejo, jr. (Ottumwa), midfield; Liberty Bates, jr. (Council Bluffs Lincoln), forward; Cady Compton, sr. (Ankeny Centennial), forward; Alli Macke, soph. (Ankeny), midfield; Jasmine Martinez Rangel, sr. (Council Bluffs Lincoln) midfield

Class 2A

First team -- Lexi Ward, sr. (North Scott) defense; Kendall Knisley, sr. (North Scott), midfield; Reese Trebilcock, jr. (Norwalk), defense; Elena Bartak, sr (Dallas Center-Grimes), defense; Kylie Knief, jr. (Dallas Center-Grimes), midfield; Anna Stromberg, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), forward; Katelyn Eggena, jr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), goalkeeper; Nora Dougherty, sr. (Glenwood), forward; Abby Warner, jr. (Pella), forward; Helen Kirk, jr. (ADM), midfield; Makena Kramer, soph. (Council Bluffs Jefferson) midfield; Abby Bell, jr. (North Polk), midfield; Addison Hoben, soph. (Spencer), midfield; Gracie Hays, sr. (Lewis Central), midfield; Julianna Hill, jr. (Burlington Notre Dame), midfield

Second team -- Kenzie Hodge, jr. (Norwalk) defense; Lindsey Overmann, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), defense; Alli Seegers, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), midfield; Maleigh Olmstead, soph. (Cedar Rapids Xavier), defense; Molly Bergstrom, sr. (North Polk) defense; Easten Miller, jr. (Independence) forward; Jada Jensen, sr. (Atlantic), forward; Quinn Grubbs, sr. (Atlantic), midfield; Zoe Wittkop, soph. (LeMars), forward; Haylee Erickson, jr. (Lewis Central), forward; Olivia Cyr, jr. (Dallas Center-Grimes), forward; Maya Fritz, sr. (Dallas Center-Grimes), goalkeeper; Jada Grove, soph. (ADM), forward; Haley Van Houweling, sr. (Pella), goalkeeper; Rilyn Breinholt, soph. (Iowa City Liberty), midfield

Class 1A

First team -- Becca DuFour, sr. (Columbus Catholic), goalkeeper; Abby Schuett, sr. (Tri-Center), defense; Amelia Klenk, soph. (Hudson), defense; Ella Tracy, sr. (Marquette Catholic), defense; Ashlie Meyer, sr. (Vinton-Shellsburg), midfield; Grace Hennessy, sr. (Denver) midfield; Ella Klusman, jr. (Coucil Bluffs St. Albert), midfield; Lauryn Peck, sr. (Bishop Heelan), midfield; Sydney Lynch, sr. (Gilbert), forward; Eden Moore, jr. (Van Meter), forward; Joslyn Terpstra, sr. (Pella Christian), forward; Savannah Schneider, jr. (Hudson), forward; Trelyn White, soph. (Bishop Heelan), forward

Second team -- Sophie Sheffield, jr. (Council Bluffs St. Albert), defense; Avery Honan, soph. (Underwood), defense; Hallie Levi, sr. (Van Meter), defense; Ava Johnson, sr. (Gilbert), forward; Lily Krohn, jr. (Coucil Bluffs St. Albert), forward; Mia Waddle, jr. (Panorama), midfield; Sami Webster, sr. (Des Moines Christian), midfield; Lola Paluson, soph. (Underwood), midfield; Trista Schmidt, sr. (Beckman Catholic), midfield; Grace Gaarde, sr. (Regina), midfield; Avery Anderson, soph. (Nevada), goalkeeper; Dur Dorsey, soph. (Assumption), defense; Georgia Paulson, jr. (Underwood) defense;

Honorable mention -- Maren Miller, sr. (Des Moines Christian); Lindsey Meyer, sr. (Panorama); Lauren LeFleur, sr. (Bishop Heelan); Chloe Breitbach, jr. (Amamosa); Morgan Crees, fresh. (Panorama); Nikayla Youngblut, sr. (Columbus Catholic); Aubrey Schwieso, soph. (Harlan); Cate Mayhall, sr. (Kuemper Catholic); Amara Jones, sr. (Mid-Prarie); Camille Landphair, sr. (Dike-New Hartford); Kali Aldrich, fresh. (Grundy Center); Lexi Gehrke, sr. (Denver); Abby Davis, sr. (Vinton-Shellsburg)