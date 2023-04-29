Boys soccer

South Sioux City 7, Madison 0: The top-seeded Cardinals took out fourth-seeded Madison in relatively easy fashion by beating Madison.

With the win, South Sioux City (12-3) advances to the subdistrict final round in Subdistrict B-5, where the Cardinals will host Blair (7-9) on Wednesday.

For the season, Riquelme Valdovinos, Luis Manzo and Hector Sandoval all have six goals for the Cardinals. Eban Avalos leads the team in assists with five. In goal, Christian Barajas and Adrian Curiel have combined for nine shutouts and 31 saves.

Unity Christian 7, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheydan 0: Unity Christian (6-3) scored four times before halftime and tacked on three after the intermission to cruise to a win over Sheldon Sibley-Ocheydan (1-8).

Storm Lake 2, Denison-Schleswig 1 (2OT): Storm Lake (4-4) came up with a winnign goal in the second overtime session to edge Denison-Schleswig (5-3).

Girls soccer

South Sioux City 5, Columbus Lakeview 2: Fifth-seeded South Sioux City upended fourth-seeded Columbus Lakeview in a Class B-6 subdistrict final.

The Cardinals (2-14) will take on top-seeded Scotus Central Catholic in the subdistrict semifinals on Monday at Wilderness Park in Columbus, Neb.

Sioux City North 4, Tri-Center 1: The Stars scored three of their four goals in the first half to put pressure on the Trojans.

The win pulls Sioux City North to 4-5 on the season and drops Tri-Center to 6-7.

West Sioux 7, Le Mars 0: Addison Westergard had a pair of goals for West Sioux in the win.

Ruby Rubio also contributed to the West Sioux (6-5) point total by putting one of her three shots on goal into the back of the net, and Alyssa Peterson did the same on as many attempts.

Addison Van Ballegooyen, Janneth Curiel and Amya Topete also scored in the defeat of Le Mars (5-7).

Unity Christian 1, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheydan 0: Unity Christian scored a second-half goal to get by Sheldon Sibley-Ocheydan, making the series between the two teams dating back to 2019 7-0 in favor of of the Knights over that span.

Denison-Schleswig 3, Storm Lake 0: Goaltender Iratzel Ocegueda came up with three saves for Storm Lake (1-9), but as many shots from Denison-Schleswig (3-5) got by the Tornadoes' defense.