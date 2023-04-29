OKOBOJI — The Spirit Lake High School boys' soccer team swept two games in tournament play Okoboji High School on Saturday.

Spirit Lake beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2-0, and Mason City, 2-1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 also found victory over Mason City and beat the Riverhawks 3-0.

Both scores for Spirit Lake (4-7) against Mason City (3-7) came from Kaleb Lee. Dominic Paulette and Caleb Reuter had assists.

Reuter and William Ditsworth had the Spirit Lake goals against SB-L (2-8), and the Indians' goaltender, Eli Robinson, had five saves on the day.

Lewis Central 5, Sioux City East 0: Lewis Central scored four second-half goals to take down the Black Raiders at Michael G. Morrison, S.J., Stadium on the campus of Creighton University.

Soiux City East (4-6) gave up two goals to Brayden Shepard of Lewis Central (7-4).

Girls soccer

Lewis Central 4, Souix City East 3: The Black Raiders (4-2) went into halftime with a 2-1 lead, but allowed a three Lewis Central (8-3) goals in the second half during the teams' game at Creighton University's Michael G. Morrison, S.J., Stadium.

Dating back to 2014, Lewis Central has now won seven straight games against the Black Raiders.

Denison-Schleswig 1, East Sac County 0: The Raiders (2-5) gave up a second-half score to the home Monarchs (4-5) in the loss.

The defeat ends a two-game win streak for East Sac County.