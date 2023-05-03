COLUMBUS, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School girls' soccer team was knocked out of the Subdistrict B-6 bracket after suffering a 3-0 loss to Scotus Central Catholic on Monday.

Top-seeded Scotus Central Catholic (12-2) received two goals by freshman Mia Fehringer and one from senior Libbie Brezenski to get the victory in the subdistrict semifinal in Columbus and advance to the subdistrict final.

Ava Rickert had an assist as well in the win. The loss dropped South Sioux City to 2-15 for the season.

Scotus Central will play Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic in the subdistrict final.

SC North 5, SC West 2: The Stars trailed West 2-1 at halftime, but scored four times in the second half to nab a Missouri River Conference road win at Riverside Elementary School.

Senior Sydney Rexius scored two goals and an assist and Hannah Mogensen had two assists and a goal in the win for North (5-7, 3-1 MRC). Stella Kuehl and Naydia Ybarra also scored North goals and Maddie Kelley chipped in an assist. Stars' goaltender Natalie Rassmussen made eight saves.

West (4-6, 1-2) has now dropped two in a row to North. Prior to that, West had won the previous three matches in the series.

Glenwood 4, SC East 0: Glenwood (7-5) blanked Class 3A No. 15 East (4-3) in a non-conference tilt at Sioux City East High School.

The last seven times the teams have met, Glenwood has taken the most recent two, but East took the five battles before that going back to 2014.

Spirit Lake 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0: Claire Turner scored a hat trick for Spirit Lake at home in a Northwest Iowa Soccer League game to beat Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

Spirit Lake (6-2, 2-2 NISL) also received two goals from Maddy Waterhouse, Mikaya Degraaf and Lexie Powers. All goal scorers except Turner had at least one assist, and Powers had two to beat the Nighthawks (1-9, 1-8).

Spencer 10, Unity Christian 0: Class 2A eighth-ranked Spencer led 7-0 at halftime and promply scored three goals after the intermission to cap off a 10-0 win at Unity Christian High School in Northwest Iowa Soccer League play.

Addison Hoben led the way for Spencer (10-2, 6-0 NISL) with four goals and two assists. It's the fourth straight win for the Tigers by 10 or more goals.

The loss drops Unity Christian to 6-6 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

MOC-Floyd Valley 1, Sheldon-Sibley Ocheydan 0: Julie Plender scored the game's only goal as MOC-Floyd Valley made away with a narrow win at Sheldon High School in Northwest Iowa Soccer League action.

In goal, Amanda Hulstein made two saves to preserve the clean sheet for MOC-Floyd Valley (6-5, 4-2 NISL) to drop the Orabs to 1-8 on the season (1-6 in the NWSL).

Sioux Center 4, West Sioux 3: After two halves and two overtime periods left the sides tied, Sioux Center took the Northwest Iowa Soccer League game on penalty kicks by making four against the home Falcons.

Taya Gesink, Shantel Alvarez and Laura Chavez scored in regulation for Sioux Center (7-2, 7-1 NISL). Gesink, Chavez, Angelina Acereth Marquez and Kendra Zeutenhorst, who had two assists, scored the all-important PKs against West Sioux (6-6, 3-3).

Boys soccer

MOC-Floyd Valley 4, Sheldon Sibley-Ocheydan 1: The Dutchmen took a 3-1 lead into halftime and scored the only goal of the second half in their home Northwest Iowa Soccer League clash against Sheldon Sibley-Ocheydan.

MOC-Floyd Valley (4-7, 1-5 NISL) has taken six straight matches versus the Orabs (1-9, 1-7) going back to 2019.

Spencer 4, Unity Christian 0: Owen Olson scored twice for Class 3A sixth-ranked Spencer in its road Northwest Iowa Soccer League win at Unity Christian High School.

Nolan McCusker and Camden Mosher each added goals for Spencer (9-1, 7-0 NISL), while Mosher and Izak Peterson had an assist each and Iain MacRae recorded two.

Goaltender Eli Hookfin made six saves to keep the Knights (6-4, 5-4) scoreless.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 3, Spirit Lake 2: The Nighthawks were a goal better than the Indians after scoring once in the first half and twice in the second to take the Northwest Iowa Soccer League matchup at Rock Valley High School.

Tony Hernandez scored twice and Brayan Gonzalez once for B-H/RV (4-6, 3-5 NISL). Josh Vargas, Angel Rodriguez and Javier Tapia all had assists and goalie Adrian Diaz made three saves against Spirit Lake (4-8, 2-3).

Sioux Center 3, West Sioux 1: The sides went into halftime tied at one goal apiece, but the Warriors scored twice after the intermission to snag the Northwest Iowa Soccer League win at the Open Space Athletic Complex in Sioux Center.

The Warriors (5-3, 3-1 NISL) had goals from Isaiah Else, Oscar Marquez and Alan Marquez Ruiz. Marquez and Marquez Ruiz each added assists while goalie Kyle TeStroete solidified the back end with seven saves against the Falcons (5-7, 3-5).