Bishop Heelan jumped on Unity Christian early and often in scoring eight goals before halftime and winning the Class 1A Region 7 semifinal at Memorial Field on Wednesday by a 10-0 final.

Jada Newberg had three goals and two assists while Lauryn Peck and Trelyn White each finished with three goals and an assist for the Crusaders (14-3). Brooklyn Stanley also had a Heelan goal and Addison Kuehl tallied an assist.

Heelan’s defense was also on point as goaltender Lauren LaFleur had to make just one save in keeping the clean sheet and holding Unity Christian (8-10) scoreless.

Heelan will be at home on Thursday for the regional final against Sioux Center with a spot at the 1A state tournament at stake.

Sioux Center 5, Western Christian 3: Four first-half goals paved the way for Sioux Center to move into the Class 1A Region 7 final after the Warriors beat Western Christian in the semifinal round, 5-3.

Taya Gesink and Camille McCord scored two goals apiece for Sioux Center (13-3). Gesink also chipped in an assist. Trinay Garcia also scored a goal and recorded two assists in the win and Laura Chavez assisted on a goal.

Western Christian (9-6) tried to keep pace early on with three goals in the first half, but the Warriors took a 4-3 lead into halftime and added some insurance with a score after the intermission.

Top-seeded Heelan awaits the Warriors in the regional final. The matchup between the top two seeds of the region will be held at Memorial Field on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Spencer 10, Le Mars 0: Spencer scored 10 goals in the first half to easily put away Le Mars in the Class 2A Region 6 semifinal match at Northwest Iowa Soccer Field in Spencer.

Addison Hoben led the way for the Tigers (14-3) with four goals and three assists. Avery McEntee had two goals and an assist, Olivia Jackson went for two goals and Saddie Kahley had a goal and an assist. Aliza Edwards was Spencer’s main distributor as she tallied four assists and chipped in a goal.

Le Mars (7-11) couldn’t keep pace as the Bulldogs put just four shots on goal.

Spencer will play Denison-Schleswig in the regional final on Thursday at Northwest Iowa Soccer Field at 7 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig 2, Spirit Lake 1: A Lexi Powers second-half goal wasn’t enough to get Spirit Lake by Denison-Schleswig at Okoboji High School in the Class 2A Region 8 semifinal.

Spirit Lake (10-3) conceded the first goal by allowing Denison-Schleswig (9-8) to find the back of the net in the first half. The Monarchs scored again in the second half, and that proved to be the difference-maker in the win.

Spirit Lake goaltender Callie Taylor made 11 saves in the loss. The Indians took 10 shots and put six on goal, but could only get Powers’ shot past Monarchs keeper Amy Estrada.