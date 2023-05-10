With Missouri River Athletic Conference wins during a home doubleheader on Tuesday, Bishop Heelan's boys' and girls' soccer teams both clinched conference titles.

Boys soccer

Heelan 1, SC North 0: George Tsiobanos converted a second-half penalty kick to provide the game's only goal and send the Class 2A third-ranked Crusaders to the win over the Stars and clinch the Missouri River Athletic Conference title on Bishop Heelan's home turf at Memorial Field.

Heelan (11-2, 6-0 MRAC) and North (9-5, 6-1) were both undbeaten in MRAC play heading into the contest.

The Crusaders have one more MRAC game left as they'll be at SC West on Thursday, but the victory solidified their spot atop the conference. North's regular season slate in done.

SC West 6, CB Jefferson 0: Charly Perez Rojas went for a hat trick for Class 3A No. 16 West in a win at Riverside Elementary School in Sioux City.

West (6-6, 4-2 MRAC) also had goals from Jarly Tobar, Anthony Lopez and Bryan Taracena.

CB TJ (2-12, 0-7) was limited in scoring opportunities, as West goaltender Angel Olivarez only had to make two saves in keeping the clean sheet.

Girls soccer

Heelan 3, SC North 0: Lauryn Peck supplied the Class 1A seventh-ranked Crusaders with a pair of goals and Jada Newberg added another as Heelan captured a Missouri River Athletic Conference title at Memorial Field.

Goaltender Lauren LaFleur made two saves in the win for Heelan (11-3, 7-0 MRAC) as SC North (6-8, 4-2) couldn't produce enough shots to keep pace with the Crusaders.

CB Jefferson 3, SC West 2: Sioux City West took a 1-0 lead into halftime at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs, but couldn't come up with answers for Council Bluff Thomas Jefferson in the second half.

Jefferson scored three times after halftime. Two goals came from Makena Kramer, and goalie Camryn Hosick made nine saves against West (5-8, 2-6 MRAC).

Jefferson (9-8, 2-4) also had a goal scored by Kaylee Driggers and Grace Strong had two assists.

CB Lincoln 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: Allison Smith led Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln to a lopsided win at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.

Smith had four goals in the victory for CB Lincoln (11-5, 5-1 MRAC). Alli Baumbach recorded a hat trick for the Lynx and Liberty Bates chipped in with two goals and three assists.

The loss drops SB-L's season record to 3-10 and 1-6 in the MRAC.