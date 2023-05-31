Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — The Spencer High School girls' soccer team trailed by just one at halftime against North Scott, but as the Tigers tried to pull even, the Lancers pull further away.

In the end, third-seeded North Scott was a 3-0 winner over the sixth-seeded Spencer in the Class 2A state tournament quarterfinals at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Spencer (15-4) managed 11 shot attempts and put nine of them on goal, but Lancers goaltender Natalie Knepper made seven saves and the North Scott defense fended off the other Tiger shots that were on target.

Reese Hilsenbeck started the scoring for North Scott (14-3-1) as she found the back of the net off an assist by Sophia Solis in the fifth minute.

That stood until the 43rd minute, when Kendall Kinsley scored on a penalty kick. Hilsenbeck scored her second goal when she put an unassisted score by Spencer goalie Aubrie Stell, who made 11 saves.

The Lancers took eight more shots than the Tigers and had eight more put onj goal.

Spencer didn't tally any corner kicks, however, as North Scott had four.

The loss ends a spectacular season by Spencer sophomore Addison Hoben.

Despite bowing out in the quarterfinals, Hoben may end up leading the state (all classes) in multiple scoring caterogries.

Hoben's campaign ends with 64 goals scored, 23 assists and 151 total points. It was a huge statistical leap for the second-year player. As a freshman, Hoben went for 12 goals and 11 assists over 18 matches.

Nobody else in the state has more than 45 goals this season or more than 104 points while her assist total still ranks in the top three in the state among all classes.

Spencer's season ends with a 15-4 mark for the second season in a row. Prior to that, the Tigers went 16-4 in 2020, when an Alexa Johnson-led Tigers squad made it to the state semifinals.