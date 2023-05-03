SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School boys’ soccer team is a step closer to the state tournament.

The top-seeded Cardinals did so by winning Subdistrict B-5 with a 5-0 victory over Blair, the No. 2 seed in the subdistrict, at South Sioux City High School on Wednesday.

South Sioux City will host the district final on Saturday with a shot at the state tournament on the line.

Cardinals head coach Erick Galvan sensed early on that Blair was playing a defensive style to limit the Cardinals’ goal-scorers. But the Bears grew more and more desperate as time went on.

"We had to build chances," Galvan said. "We just kept pressing and the goals came. This gives us a lot of momentum. The boys know they can compete against anybody in the state, it's just up to them.

"Most of our team is sophomores and juniors. It's a young team, but the more time they get with our older guys, the better they're going to be."

That played even more into the Cardinals’ hands.

South Sioux City boasts a roster full of play-makers spread across all grades.

The roster lists six seniors, but a stable of underclassmen supplied the bulk of the Cardinals’ scoring.

“We practice with a high intensity,” said senior captain Riquelme Valdovinos, a striker. “We make sure we have the rhythm going into the game and want to be mentally prepared, too. We know we have to go out and do our job.

“We have each other’s back. We’re united, like a family. The young kids have really stepped up. Compared to last year, it’s a whole other level.

Four of the five scores for the advancing home team went to two freshmen and two sophomores.

“We’ve just been playing great together as a team,” said junior defenseman Roman Garcia. “We play with everything we’ve got and have each other’s back. We fight for each other. We play and run for each other. I love these boys next to me.”

Junior Eban Avalos also registered a goal. The forward found the back of the net in the 34th minute to help SSC (13-3) take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Blair’s game plan to protect its goal was adequate for the first 24 minutes of the contest was played primarily around midfield.

That lasted until the Cardinals worked it into the box and had the ball rattle around before it settled near the foot of freshman forward Cesar Alfarez, who fired a laser into the left side corner to get past Blair goaltender Peter Clark.

Clark’s play kept the Bears (7-10) within striking distance for a while as he made nine saves, two of which came in the early minutes and kept the game scoreless for as long as it did.

On the other end, SSC senior goalie Christian Barajas didn’t see the number of shots his counterpart did but was stellar in making three saves and keeping the clean sheet.

After the teams came out of halftime, sophomore striker Hugo Lupercio scored almost immediately on a rocket from the top of the box, beating Clark to the right corner of the goal. Junior midfielder David Ochoa assisted on the Lupercio score.

Ochoa nearly got the Cardinals on the board early but was stopped by a splendid save by Clark.

Then SSC iced it when it clustered two more scores between the 56th and 58th minutes. Sophomore Greco Alvarez assisted on a goal by freshman Jose Nuno before Alvarez scored himself moments later on an assist from junior Eban Avalos.

“I just saw the space and took it,” Alvarez said of his score. “But now we have to get ready for Saturday. Everything we do, we do as a team.”

“As long as we stay focused, it’ll all work out,” said Valdovinos. “We all want (to get to state), and we’re all dug in, united.”