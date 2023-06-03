DES MOINES — Miles Baccam was scared. Trelyn White wanted to quit.

Both the Western Christian boys and Bishop Heelan girls soccer teams took home state titles in Class 1A on Saturday at Cownie Soccer Complex.

Both have been on the doorstep of titles before, but past failures added fuel to gas that powered this season's title runs for both schools.

A senior-led squad, Heelan's seniors made sure the Crusaders weren't about to let up.

And that's been the mentality for both teams throughout the season.

"Get another (goal), that's been our goal all season," Heelan senior midfielder Lauryn Peck said. "We score once and we're going to score more. That's been our motto all year. We're not going to focus on what we've just done, we're going to focus on what we're going to do next."

And White and Baccam were the two Siouxland area student-athletes that supplied their state championship-winning schools with two goals each en route to a title.

Both programs share similar traits.

The Heelan girls have been to 14 state tournaments in 16 seasons under head coach Shawn Mansfield, but the one title won, in 2015, was under a different coach; the Western Christian boys took second place in 2021 and 2022, have a state title in the program's past, but the state doesn't officially recognize it after it came before 1995, when the sport was sacntioned and moved to spring.

And both athletes share similar qualities in keeping their teams laser focused on winning state championships.

Baccam and White were each recognized as captains of their respective all-state tournament teams, which recognizes the game's top 11 players from the week for each class.

Both exemplify the power of perseversence and singularly focused on a goal, whether that be in the form of accomplishments, or literal goals on the field.

After winning the title, Baccam thought back to trailing Iowa City Regina with under five minutes left in the Wolfpack's semifinal.

"When it got to the 10-minute mark, that's when I started to get scared," Baccam said. "We knew you cannot stop fighting ever. Anything can happen and that's exactly what happened against Regina.

"We just couldn't seem to get anything going that game, but as soon as we scored (on an Aidan Ouwinga header off a Baccam corner), I felt something kick in.

"Then today when we got up two, it felt like time was moving in slow-motion."

White thought back to the preseason and early season conditioning tests.

"It made me want to quit," she said. "And then, even the games we lost, I just felt so defeated. Even at the beginning of the (state title) game, I was freaking out because we wouldn't get a good touch on the ball."

For the junior Baccam, the son of head coach Sao Baccam, the game from the midfield is a thinking man's game.

"The first half was a chess match," Sao Baccum said after defeating Gilbert in the championship.

"Our team is really based on morale," Miles Baccam said. "When we get a goal, we can change in a split second."

For White, the sophomore forward, soccer is a strike first, strike fast sport where her only focus is on what's about to happen.

"The whole game I was thinking 'We have to get one more,'" she said. "Even after the second one, I was thinking 'We have to get one more.'"

And as victory set in for Western Christian, the question of when to feel comfortable wasn't all that easy.

"We wanted to put the final nail in the coffin," said Sao Baccam, who has sons Bailey and Kobi on his staff. "My assistants kept asking me 'When do you want to play conservatine?' and I was just like 'We're playing well, we're winning the balls and they're not putting a lot of pressure on us defensively, so let's just keep going."