Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Spirit Lake, West Sioux and East Sac County posted opening round wins as Iowa boys postseason soccer got underway Monday night.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's season ended after the Warriors dropped a 4-3 decision to Carroll in the Class 2A Substate 8. SB-L finished 3-13.

In Class 2A Substate 1. Spirit Lake blanked MOC-Floyd Valley, 2-0, at the Northwestern College soccer complex in Orange City.

The Indians (6-10) advance to play top-seeded Bishop Heelan (11-2) at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Memorial Field.

Spirit Lake improved to 6-10, while MOC-Floyd Valley closed at 4-11. No individual statistics were immediately available from the match.

In the bottom half of the Substate 1 bracket, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley shut out Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan, 6-0.

Senior Brayan Gonzalez recorded a goal and two assists for the Nighthawks, who move on to play second-seeded Sioux Center (8-4) at the Dordt Univeristy soccer complex at 7:30 p.m. on May 22.

The winners of the Spirit Lake-Heelan and Sioux Center-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley matches will meet in the substate final May 24 at Memorial Field.

In a Class 1A Substate 1 opener Monday, West Sioux blanked Logan-Magnoliga 8-0 in Logan. No individual statistics were immediately available.

The Falcons (10-5) advance to play second-seeded Unity Christian (10-5) at the Dordt complex at 5:30 p.m. May 22.

In the top half of the bracket, East Sac edged Kuemper Catholic 2-1 in Wall Lake Monday.

The Raiders (4-8) advance to face top-seeded Western Christian (10-2) at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at Memorial Field.

The East Sac-Western Christian and Unity-West Sioux winners will meet in the regional finals at 5 p.m. May 24 at Western Christian High School in Hull.