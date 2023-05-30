Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — Kalen Hartbecke's first half goal wound held up as the game winner Tuesday as Western Christian blanked Treynor 1-0 in the first round of the Class 1A state boys soccer tournament Tuesday.

The Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed, advances to a semi-final match vs. Iowa City Regina at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

The runner-up in the last two seasons, Western Christian is looking for its first state title in boys soccer.

In Tuesday morning's quarterfinal match, the Wolfpack's Uchan Harberts sent a through ball that cut the Cardinals defense and found Hartbecke. The senior finished a one-on-one shot against Treynor keeper Nate Petersen, finding the bottom right corner of the net for his sixth goal of the season in the 10th minute of the contest.

Through the rest of the half, Treynor had six shots – three on goal – and took four corners but failed to find the back of the net.

The Wolfpack's Zachary Minderhoud appeared to score on a breakaway in the second half, but the goal was called back for offsides.

Despite being outshot 9-6, Western Christian kept the Cardinals off the scoreboard.

Western Christian's next opponent, Iowa City Regina, edged West Liberty, 2-1, in the quarterfinals Tuesday. In the other two quarterfinal matchups, GCGR blanked Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 4-0, and Des Moines Christian shut out West Branch, 4-0.

Last season, Western Christian finished 17-1, with their lone loss coming in the state finals to Davenport Assumption, 2-1.

Treynor (13-6) 0 0 – 0

Western Christian (13-2) 1 0 – 1

Peter Burtnett of the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil contributed to this story.