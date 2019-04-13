DES MOINES - West got wins over Des Moines Roosevelt (2-1) and Pella (4-1) in boys high school soccer action at the Roosevelt Tournament played at Cownie Soccer Park Saturday.
The win over Roosevelt was a shootout win, with Cesar Vasquez' save the big play in the Wolverines' 5-4 penalty kick win. Javier Fuentes scored the West goal in the 15th minute of regulation but the Rough Riders got the equalizer with 12 minutes left in regulation. Danny Perez, Eduardo Garcia, Oscar Perez, Alex Perez and Fuentes also scored in the shootout for West.
In the win over Pella, Alex Perez broke the early deadlock with a goal in the 24th minute for West and Miguel Gonzalez got a hat trick scoring the next three goals for West. Alex Tule and Javier Fuentes had assists for the Wolverines (4-1).