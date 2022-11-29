 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension

  • 0

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history.

This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.

Iran's nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks linked back to Tehran have pushed the match beyond the stadium and into geopolitics.

No matter the outcome, tensions are likely only to worsen in the coming months.

When relations soured between the U.S. and Iran depends on who you ask. Iranians point to the 1953 CIA-backed coup that cemented Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi's power. Americans remember the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover and 444-day hostage crisis during the Iranian Revolution.

People are also reading…

In soccer, however, the timeline is much simpler as this will be only the second time Iran and the U.S. have played each other in the World Cup.

The last time was at the 1998 tournament in France — a totally different time in the Islamic Republic. Iran won 2-1 in Lyon, a low point for the U.S. men's team as Iranians celebrated in Tehran.

At the time, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the Iranian team, saying “the strong and arrogant opponent felt the bitter taste of defeat."

But off the pitch, Iran's then-president, Mohammad Khatami, sought to improve ties to the West and the wider world. Inside Iran, Khatami pushed so-called “reformist" policies, seeking to liberalize aspects of its theocracy while maintaining its structure with a supreme leader at the top.

U.S. President Bill Clinton and his administration hoped Khatami's election could be part of a thaw.

The two teams posed for a joint photograph, and the Iranian players handed white flowers to their American opponents. The U.S. gave the Iranians U.S. Soccer Federation pennants. They even exchanged jerseys, though the Iranians didn't put them on. They later played a friendly in Pasadena, California, as well.

Fast-forward 24 years later, and relations are perhaps more tense than they've ever been.

Iran is now governed entirely by hard-liners after the election of President Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Khamenei, who took part in the 1988 mass execution of thousands of political prisoners at the end of the Iran-Iraq war.

Following the collapse of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, sparked by President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the accord, Tehran is now enriching uranium to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. Non-proliferation experts warn the Islamic Republic already has enough uranium to build at least one nuclear bomb.

A shadow war of drone strikes, targeted killings and sabotage has been shaking the wider Middle East for years amid the deal's collapse. Meanwhile, Russia pounds civilian areas and power infrastructure in Ukraine with Iranian-made drones.

For two months, Iran has been convulsed by the mass protests that followed the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been earlier detained by the country's morality police. The protests have seen at least 451 people killed since they started, as well as over 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group following the demonstrations.

At the World Cup in Qatar, Iran's 2-0 win against Wales provided a brief moment of good news for hard-liners. After the match, riot police in Tehran waved Iranian flags in the street, something that angered demonstrators. Khamenei himself acknowledged the win “stirred joy in the country.”

However, the supreme leader warned that “when the World Cup is taking place, all eyes are on it. The opponent typically takes advantage of this lax moment to act.”

As the demonstrations intensified, Iran has alleged without providing evidence that its enemies abroad, including the U.S., are fomenting the unrest. At a World Cup where organizers hoped to divorce politics from the pitch, those tensions have bled out around the stadiums with pro- and anti-government demonstrators shouting at each other.

Ahead of Tuesday's match at Al Thumama Stadium, Iran has released a propaganda video with young children singing, including girls in white hijabs, in front of a small field. Waving flags and set against a blasting synthesizer beat, the children sing: “We back you on the bleachers, all with one voice Iran, Iran."

“We are waiting for a goal, our heart second by second is beating for our Iran,” they add.

Such a win could prove to be a further boost to hard-liners. Already, they've reacted angrily to a protest by the U.S. Soccer Federation that saw them briefly erase the emblem of the Islamic Republic from Iran's flag in social media posts.

It's unclear whether any Iranian or U.S. government officials will be on hand for the match. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken already attended the U.S. match against Wales at the start of the tournament.

But opponents of Iran’s government are on hand in Qatar with their own message. Among them is former U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus, who flew in Monday afternoon for the Iran match. Ortagus served in the Trump administration and was one of the faces of its so-called “maximum pressure” campaign.

“It’s one of those pivotal moments when geopolitics and sports collides,” Ortagus told The Associated Press. “You’re seeing the Iran team do what they can to stand up for the protesters and the people peacefully demonstrating."

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home

U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.

A draw or a loss would eliminate the Americans, who tied Wales 1-1 and England 0-0. England leads the group with four points, followed by Iran with three, the U.S. with two and Wales with one.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

The hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher the first time the United States faced England at the World Cup. The 1-0 upset in 1950 is often likened to the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” win over the Soviet Union at the Lake Placid Olympics as being among the biggest moments in American sports history. The disparity between the two national soccer teams isn’t nearly as wide 72 years later as England and the United States get set to play Friday in Group B. Wales plays Iran, Qatar faces Senegal and the Netherlands takes on Ecuador in other games.

Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests

Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests

Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media are blaming the lopsided defeat on the unrest that has gripped the Islamic Republic since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police. Iranian newspapers on Tuesday turned to the familiar tactic of accusing foreign enemies, including the United States, Britain and Israel, of stirring up protests to throw the national team off its game.

Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup

Brazil with plenty of options to replace Neymar at World Cup

Neymar is out for at least another match so Brazil coach Tite must now start thinking about a replacement. He has plenty of options. Tite brought nine forwards to the World Cup and could also add a midfielder as Neymar’s replacement if wanted. Neymar hurt his right ankle in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. The most straight forward option would be to use Rodrygo in Neymar’s position. Another alternative would be to put an extra midfielder in Neymar’s position to free up the other forwards.

Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0

Robert Lewandowski finally scored at the World Cup. The 34-year-old striker helped Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boost his team's chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. It was his first World Cup goal in his fifth appearance at the tournament. Lewandowski also set up for the opener in the 40th minute when he kept the ball in play after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais’ initial block and laid it back for Piotr Zielinski to knock in.

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The stadium was a sea of green as stands filled with tens of thousands of Saudi fans, lured across the border by the lingering thrill of their country’s rare World Cup triumph. Their pride was undimmed on Saturday, even as crestfallen fans filtered out of the stadium.

US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive

US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive

American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England in what was likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the World Cup’s knockout stage. The British tabloid The Sun ran a headline calling the result “Yawn in the USA.” England supporters booed loudly at the final whistle and American fans cheered.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid reaction: Our take from Matt Rhule's introductory conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News