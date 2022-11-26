Mbappe scores 2, France reaches knockout stage of World Cup

FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has forced World Cup teams to back down and abandon an anti-discrimination campaign aimed at host nation Qatar. The seven soccer federations say "we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions.” The decision was made after threats from FIFA a few hours before England’s Harry Kane, the Netherlands’ Virgil van Dijk and Wales' Gareth Bale were due to wear the One Love armbands in Monday’s games. The captains of Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark were also expected to wear the armbands in the coming days.