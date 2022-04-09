College roundup: Morningside softball splits doubleheader with Briar Cliff.

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University and Briar Cliff University softball teams split a doubleheader on Saturday at Morningside, with the Mustangs capturing Game 1, 5-0, and Briar Cliff taking Game 2 by a 4-3 score.

Morningside managed five hits in its 5-0 Game 1 win, including a two-run homer from third baseman Morgan Nixon. Morningside also got a two-run RBI single from Ellie Cropley, and a one-run single from Mackenna Sidzyik

Morningside pitcher Grace Buffington got the win, her ninth of the year, after giving up four hits and no runs over seven innings of work.

Briar Cliff's Kayla Guerrero got the loss, going four innings and allowing four hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks. Morgan Jones came on in relief for the Chargers, and pitched two innings of one-hit ball.

In Game 2, the Mustangs Chargers combined for three homers, with Alexis Westercamp providing the bulk of Briar Cliff's offense with a three-run bomb in the top of the third inning.

Morningside's homers came from Breanna Tjebben and Sydney Peterson, while Lexie Stolen drove in another run for the Mustangs with an RBI single.

Mackenna Raby got the win for Morningside after giving up one run on thee hits over 3.1 innings. Morgan Jones pitched three innings for the Chargers, and got the save.

Morningside's Katherine Wurtz got the loss after giving up four earned runs and six hits over three innings.

The Mustangs are now 16-10 overall and 4-4 in conference play. Morningside will host Mount Marty on Sunday.

Briar Cliff is 16-11 overall and 6-4 against GPAC foes. The Chargers will play Sunday at College of Saint Mary.

South Dakota 10-9, St. Thomas 2-0: The University of South Dakota softball team defeated St. Thomas on Saturday in doubleheader action, by score of 10-2, and 9-0.

It was the first time these two programs have faced off in their respective histories, as St. Thomas is playing its first season at the Division I level.

USD's Gabby Moser drove in four runs in Game 1, thanks to a pair of two-run homers, matching her total from a season ago. Jordyn Pender, the Coyotes' catcher, went 5-for-8 between the two games, with two RBI and two runs scored, while Tatum Villotta for 4-for-8 at the plate, with three runs scored.

The Game 2 victory was the 300th of USD coach Robert Wagner's coaching career.

USD will finished off its weekend series against St. Thomas at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Northwestern 5-10, Hastings 1-1: The Northwestern College softball team swept Hastings in a double-header on Saturday in Hastings, as the Red Raiders took the contests by scores of 5-1 and 10-1.

The Raiders scored five runs in Game 1 despite only four hits, as the Hastings starter Kyleigh Boever walked five batters, and the Hastings defense had three errors. Northwestern right fielder Bri Giordano drove in a pair of runs with an RBI double, and Raiders' pitcher Kameryn Etherington earned her 13th win of the season after giving up just one run on five hits over seven innings.

Northwestern scored 10 more runs on eight hits in Game 2, as the Hastings defense committed four more errors, Giordano had a thee-run homer in the game, while Gwen Mikkelsen had a two-run bomb of her own.

Etherington went 4.2 innings and got the win, improving her record to 14-3.

Northwestern is now 28-8 on the season, 7-5 in conference play. The Raiders will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, at Briar Cliff.

Dordt 7-7, Doane 2-6: The Dordt University softball team earned a pair of wins on Saturday, as the Defenders defeated Doane in both ends of a doubleheader by scores of 7-2 and 7-6.

Dordt pitcher Abby Kraemer got the win by going seven innings and giving up four hits and two earned runs, while the offense finished with 10 hits. Doane pitcher Emily Haines got the loss by allowing five hits and five earned runs over 3.2 innings.

Taylor Knaack got the win for Dordt in Game 2 after going three innings and allowing six hits and three earned runs. The Dordt offense managed nine hits and eight walks, with Chandler Schemper finishing 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBI.

Baseball

Doane 4-10, Briar Cliff 1-2: The Briar Cliff baseball team lost a pair of games to Doane on Saturday by scores of 4-1 and 10-2, as the Chargers saw their three game winning streak snapped.

Doane had eight hits in Game 1, including a pinch-hit two run homer from Tanner Black. Briar Cliff's lone run came on a home run from freshman Cam Riemer, his 10th of the season.

Jake Allen had a two-run homer for Briar Cliff in Game 2, but the Doane offense pounded the Chargers' pitching to the tune of 13 hits. The Tigers got home runs from Joe Osborn, Lukas White, and Ben Grigsby.

Dalen Blair got the loss for Briar Cliff after allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings.

Briar Cliff fell to 20-12 overall, and 8-6 in conference play. The Chargers will play two more games on Sunday against Doane at Bishop Mueller Field.

Dordt 16, Mount Marty 15: The Dordt University baseball team came out on top on a wild 16-15 victory over Mount Marty on Saturday, as the two teams combined for 29 hits and eight homers.

Logan Cline, Cade Hollingsworth, Aaron Eshelman, and Logan De Vries each hit homers.

For Mount Marty, Josh Roeman, Billy Hancock, and Kiko Nunez all had homers, with Nunez hitting a pair.

The teams were tied at 9-9 after six innings, but Mount Marty took the 15-9 lead by scoring six runs in the top of the seventh. But Dordt responded with seven runs of its own in the bottom half, with Hollingsworth ending things with a three-run pinch-hit walkoff homer.

Dordt improved to 10-18 on the season. The Defenders and Lancers played another game on Saturday, finishing after the Journal's deadline.

Midland 4-3, Northwestern 1-0: The Northwestern College baseball team dropped a pair of games on Saturday to Midland, as the Warriors beat the Red Raiders by scores of 4-1, and 3-0.

Northwestern had four hits in the first game and two more in the second.

Brett Shelton got the loss in the first game, while Brady Roberts got the Game 2 loss despite allowing just six hits and two earned runs over six innings.

The losses dropped Northwestern to 13-7 overall, and 5-9 in conference play. The Red Raiders will play Midland again on Monday, this time in Orange City.

