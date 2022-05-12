Buena Vista softball breaks 24-year national tournament drought

When the Buena Vista University softball team was knocked out of the American Rivers Conference last weekend in Storm Lake, it had a nervous next couple of days.

The Beavers were the No. 1 seed in the tournament by being the regular-season champions, but they got knocked out in the tournament semifinals by Wartburg.

The ARC is known as one of Division III’s strongest softball conferences, but their fate wasn’t totally sealed.

That meant the Beavers had to wait until the softball selection show on Monday to see if they were in, and it turned out that BVU’s resume was strong enough to make the national field. The Beavers are in a St. Louis-based pod to prepare for their first game against Washington University at 2 p.m. Friday.

“We're just playing softball and having fun, but we're doing big things for the program,” Beavers senior Ashtyn Miller said. This team has a really great connection and we all love softball and love to have fun while doing it, so that just makes it all so much better.”

That resume included a 26-13 overall record and a 10-6 record in the league.

Buena Vista’s longest winning streak was three games, and that came in league play with a sweep against Central College at home then a road win against Nebraska Wesleyan.

In the Game 1 win over the Dutch on April 20, the Beavers scored seven runs during the sixth inning.

Chloe Wells and Miller hit back-to-back home runs during that inning.

The Beavers could have put the Dutch away early in both games, but Central came back and put up a fight.

Coach Mandie Nocita thought that inning — and the sweep over a Dutch team that has won 13 ARC titles and three nationally — was the turning point for her team.

“The team showed up in a different mood that day, and a different vibe that day after coming off of a split with Simpson the day before,” Nocita said. “The weather wasn't great, but they showed up rearing and ready to go. That rivalry got us going and the sweep of them and that marathon game we played. I think that gave us a lot of confidence knowing that the sky's the limit for the rest of our season. That put us in the right direction going forward.”

Timely hitting proved to be the difference in that game, and BVU coach Mandie Nocita thought that was the main key why this year’s team had so much success.

“I feel like this year we have confidence in our teammates, and the timely hitting aspect comes in not only having confidence in ourselves, but knowing that if we come up short, giving it our best that our next person up is going to come in and help us take care of business too,” Nocita said.

The Beavers were fourth in the ARC with 210 runs scored and they hit .303 as a team. Their lineup had two Top 10 hitters: Carlee Guyett and Nataliah Murillo.

Guyett hit .426 with 55 hits and 17 RBIs. She also stole seven bases.

Murillo hit .392, while knocking in 33 runs on 49 hits. She hit six homers.

“I think that honestly has given our offense a different look and has given us a different breath of fresh air,” Nocita said. “We got a lot of good power hitting in it and we've got speed too, but we're not really quite showing the same speed on the base path this year as we have in the past, but we're hitting a lot more doubles. We don't have to turn singles into doubles by stealing as many bases.”

The Beavers’ pitching has been solid, too. BVU ranked fourth in the conference with an earned-run average of 2.84. The Beavers had two main pitchers in Miller and Peyton Gross.

Miller went 12-6 with a 2.33 ERA. She struck out 118 batters in 117 innings. Gross won 10 games, and she struck out 103 batters throughout 116 innings.

“I think that we have a good rotation going and a good connection with our catcher,” Miller said. “Knowing that if one person's off one day, then the next person up will step in and fill the shoes.”

$1 for 13 weeks Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.