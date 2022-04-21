COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt softball sweeps Jamestown

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University softball team earned a conference sweep on Wednesday, beating Jamestown 4-3 in Game 1 and 3-0 in Game 2.

Game 1 ended in 10 innings. Dordt’s tenth started with a sacrifice that put Jessica Oules on third base. A wild pitch got Oules in and Karli Olsen was walked. A bunt sacrifice put Olsen on second and Brooklyn Van Oort delivered a double with two strikes on her to win it 4-3.

Abby Kraemer was the winning pitcher with 16 strikeouts, five walks, two earned runs and four hits allowed. Kraemer is now 15-4 this season.

Chandler Schemper and Van Oort each had two hits.

In Game 2, the Defenders managed two runs in the second inning on two hits as Emma Groen singled in in Hailey Wilkin from third.

Groen eventually scored on a wild pitch later in the inning and Dordt led 2-0.

The Defenders added to the lead in the fifth inning when Ivy Terpstra singled in Kenzie Cunard who had reached earlier in the inning on an error. Earlier Dordt missed an opportunity in the third inning to blow the game open when they left the bases loaded.

Hailey Wilkin pitched seven innings and got the shutout with four hits allowed. She walked one and struck out two.

Buena Vista 17-4, Central 13-2: The Beavers earned its first American Rivers sweep of the season on Wednesday.

Senior Ashtyn Miller launched three home runs to help lead the charge while freshman Chloe Wells blasted two. The duo went back-to-back on two separate occasions, including in the team's seven-run sixth inning that put them up 17-10. Those two ladies combined to drive in nine RBIs.

Peyton Gross allowed just one base runner over the final two innings in Game 2 to earn the win. She scattered four hits in the contest, struck out six and walked only three.

Both runs that scored for the Dutch were unearned.

