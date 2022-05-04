College roundup: Morningside wins one, loses one in GPAC softball tournament

FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside University softball team won one game and lost its second game played on Wednesday during the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament.

The Mustangs are playing in the Midland pod. Dordt and Jamestown are also in this four-team pod.

Morningside won its first game 4-1, while the top-seed Midland took Game 2 of the afternoon, 3-0, over the Mustangs.

In the win over the Jimmies, the Mustangs scored three runs during the fourth inning.

Mackenna Sidzyik brought in Morgan Nixon on an RBI single, then an errant throw from the Jimmies allowed Bre Tjebben to score.

Later, in the inning, Kennedee Jones drove in Sidzyik on a sacrifice fly.

Jones later batted a ball in the sixth inning that the Jimmies outfield couldn't control, allowing Sydney Struve to score.

Grace Buffington earned the win for Morningside. She allowed one earned run on eight hits. She walked two and struck out three.

In Game 2, Aliyah Rincon allowed seven total baserunners against the Mustangs. Six of those seven baserunners came via base hit. Mykel Ann Gray and Tjebben each had a double.

Rincon also homered during the sixth inning off Buffington.

Morningside needs to win two games on Thursday to win the Midland pod. It'll play at noon.

Midland also beat Dordt, 2-1 on Thursday.

The Defenders scored their lone run on a Karli Olsen RBI single in the fifth inning. Dordt had five hits, including a double from Ella Koster.

Amanda Schmaderer knocked in the go-ahead run for the Warriors in the sixth inning.

Abby Kraemer took the loss, allowing two runs — neither were earned — on six hits.

Northwestern 8, Concordia 0: The Red Raiders are at home this week, and took advantage of their home field advantage.

The Red Raiders scored right away, too, posting three runs in the first inning.

Gwen Mikkelsen started off the scoring with an RBI single. Jordyn Kramer then hit a two-run home run to make the score 3-0.

Mikkelsen then hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to make it 5-0.

After a Bri Giordano RBI double in the fourth inning, Sydnee Isom hit a two-run single during the fifth inning.

Mount Marty 5, Northwestern 3: The Lancers built a 4-1 lead throughout the first six innings.

Karlee Arnold and Kelly Amezcua hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning.

Giordano and Chloe Gallegos each had an RBI in the loss.

