College roundup: WashU shuts out Buena Vista in D-III tournament

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — For the first time in nearly a quarter century, the Buena Vista softball team took the diamond for an NCAA DIII Regional Softball game when the No. 2 seed Beavers met up with No. 3 seed Washington University-St.Louis on Friday afternoon. The Bears, however, spoiled the opener for BVU by breaking open a 2-0 game in the fifth to go on and win 7-0.

WashU scratched across single runs in both the first two frames and kept that same margin going into the fifth. BVU thought it had gotten itself out of a tough bases loaded jam with a double play but after a lengthy discussion by the umpires, it was determined only one out would be awarded. A few pitches later, the Bears broke the game open with a 3-run double just out of the outstretched arm of Carlee Guyett as she ran into the fence in straight away left field. WashU would later add on two more runs in the seventh for the game's final margin.

Chloe Wells doubled with one out in the first but was stranded there, Paige Druskis also drilled a double to the left center gap with one out but was later stranded at third in the third. BVU was held to just four hits in the contest while WashU tallied 14.

Ashtyn Miller started the game inside the circle and pitched the first four innings before coming back into the game with runners at second and third with no outs and a run already in during the seventh. For the game, she was charged with just two runs (one earned) and seven hits while striking out three and walking only one. Peyton Gross came on in relief to start the fifth and pitched two-plus innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out one.

Buena Vista is now 26-14 overall and will await the loser of No. 1 seed Bethel and No. 4 seed Bethany Lutheran on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the first elimination game.

Summit tourney moves to Vermillion

Rain, wind damage and power outages in and around the Brookings area has forced the relocation of the Summit League Softball Tournament, which began play Wednesday. Nygaard Field and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion will host games starting at 5 p.m. Friday with four games Saturday and the championship contest(s) set for Sunday morning.

The top four seeds remain following South Dakota's 4-3 win against Kansas City and North Dakota State's 5-2 win against North Dakota Wednesday. Those four seeds will compete in a double-elimination tournament that will send the winner to the NCAA Tournament.

South Dakota faces SDSU at 9 a.m. Saturday to start the day.

