COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Northwestern, Morningside earn split on windy day in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Northwestern and Morningside softball teams worked out a split on Saturday at Northwestern.

The Mustangs won Game 1, 13-2, while the Red Raiders won Game 2, 4-3.

In Game 2, Jana Kramer hit a two-run home run in the second inning that gave the Red Raiders an early lead.

Morningside’s Lexie Stolen had a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning.

Emily Strasser broke the 3-3 lead with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

Grace Buffington took the loss for the Mustangs, while Kate Kralik earned her 15th win.

Morningside scored in all five innings to start the afternoon doubleheader, and it scored four times in the fourth and fifth innings. Heelan grad Ellie Gengler hit a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. Sydney Petersen had a two-run double during the fifth inning.

College of Saint Mary 4-3, Dordt 2-1: The Flames swept the Defenders on Saturday in Sioux Center.

Karli Olsen and Ivy Terpstra drove in runs in the 4-2 loss.

In the second game loss, Chandler Schemper, Emma Groen, and Hailey Wilken each recorded a hit for the Defenders

Wilken struck out three batters in the circle.

Macy Homes had three doubles for the Flames.

Midland 4-6, Briar Cliff 0-2: Alexis Westercamp drove in the only Chargers run of the day. That came in the eighth inning, as the game was scoreless after seven innings.

Georgia Krohn then put a ball in play, and the Warriors mishandled the batted ball, allowing Kylee Lukes to score.

Aubrey Chichurka had three hits in that game.

Omaha 8-10, South Dakota 1-3: It was Senior Day for South Dakota and the highlight of game one was an RBI single by Coyote shortstop Lauren Eamiguel which went for her 200th career hit. She is the eighth player in program history to reach that plateau and it came while making her 200th career start at short. Eamiguel had two hits on the day.

Moser hit a two-run homer and Rylee Nicholson added a solo shot that put South Dakota ahead 3-1 through three innings of game two. A game-tying, two-run single by Omaha shortstop Maggie O’Brien in the top of the fourth swung the momentum and the Mavericks never gave it back. White’s two-run homer in the fifth put Omaha ahead for good.

