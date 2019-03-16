BUENA VISTA 10, UW-LA CROSSE 3: The Beavers rallied from an early three-run deficit to down Wisconsin-La Crosse in a college softball game played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday.
La Crosse scored single runs in each of the first three innings before BVU scored once in the third inning and four more runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Kayden Archibeque had three RBI's with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly while Ashtyn Miller drove in two runs and had three hits, as did Mckynze Nicholson-Hansen. Savanna Pohlmann and Carlee Guyett also had two hits each for the Beavers.