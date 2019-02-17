MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. | Kailla Searcy held South Dakota’s potent offense to only a fourth-inning run while leading Central Arkansas to a 7-1 win Sunday morning at the Madeira Beach Invitational.
Dustie Durham extended her hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single for South Dakota (7-3) and scored on Lauren Wobken’s single to pull Coach Robert Wagner’s squad within 5-1. The Coyotes loaded the bases in the frame, but Searcy struck out pinch-hitter Jadyn DeWitte and induced a ground-ball out from Ashtyn Blakeman to end the threat.
Wobken and Jamie Holscher each recorded two hits for the Coyotes. Alexis Devers suffered the pitching loss.
SOUTH DAKOTA 11, DREXEL 8: Jessica Rogers hit a pair of home runs and was one of four five Coyotes with two hits during Saturday’s win at the Madeira Beach Invitational.
Rogers hit solo home runs in the first and third innings. Lauren Wobken’s two hits included a solo home run in the sixth inning while Jamie Holscher belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning.
Alyssa Fernandez went 2-for-5 for the Coyotes, including a two-run single in the second inning. Dustie Durham and Jadyn DeWitte each added two hits for a team that outhit Drexel 14-12.
MURRAY STATE 8, SOUTH DAKOTA 4: Murray State scored six runs in the second inning en route to Saturday’s win at the Madeira Beach Invitational.
Jamie Holscher’s 2-for-4 slate for South Dakota included a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Dustie Durham was 3-for-4.
NORTHERN STATE 9, DORDT 0: Andrea Cherney pitched a one-hitter and struck out six during Saturday’s win at the Aberdeen Dome Tournament.
Natalie Vos had the lone hit for Dordt (2-4), which was shut out three times in the tournament hosted by Presentation College.