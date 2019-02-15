MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. -- South Dakota ran its softball win streak to six games, blanking Quinnipiac 4-0 and outlasting George Mason 9-7 on the opening day of the Madeira Beach Invitational Friday.
The Coyotes (6-1) are off to their best start since 1999 and have their longest winning streak since 2015.
Lauren Wobken hit a solo homer and Dustie Durham a three-run shot in the fifth inning, which was all Alexis Devers needed. Devers pitched a shutout while allowing five hits and striking out five.
South Dakota's one through four hitters combined to go 10-for-17 against George Mason. Camille Fowler, the No. 5 hitter, had a double and three-run homer.
Durham was the starting pitcher and re-entered the game later to earn a save. Sarah Lisko, who relieved in the third inningm, picked up the win.
Late Thursday
DORDT 7-2, PRESENTATION 6-3: Indoor action in Aberdeen, S.D., saw Dordt open the season with a doubleheader split against Presentation College.
Carley De Roin homered, doubled and drove in a run in the 7-6 Game 1 victory for the Defenders. Hailey Heeringa also doubled, Brooklyn Van Noort singled, scored a run and stole three bases while Jennifer Kooiker walked twice.
Winning pitcher Tianna Soodsma scattered 14 hits, walked two and struck out three.
Presentation snapped a 2-2 tie with a run in the fifth inning while winning the second game, 3-2. Heeringa had two hits for Dordt (1-1) while De Roin and Van Noort each singled and had an RBI. Starting pitcher Natalie Vos suffered the pitching loss.