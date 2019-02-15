ABERDEEN, S.D. | Morningside’s softball team hiked their season record on the young season to 4-0 following wins over York and Dickinson State Saturday at the Aberdeen Dome Tournament hosted by Presentation College.
Former Bishop Heelan High School athlete Ellie Cropley was 4-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs as Coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann’s squad posted a 10-2 win over York. Morgan Nixon was 3-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs.
Carson Cameron was 2-for-3 and scored two runs for a Morningside offense that erupted for 17 hits. Reliever Alex Nelson was credited with the pitching win, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks while striking out one.
Lexie Stolen provided two hits and two RBIs for Morningside in an 8-2 win over Dickinson State. Stolen knotted the score 2-all with a two-run double in the third inning and two innings later, Morgan Nixon belted a two-run home run that gave the Mustangs the lead for keeps.
Cropley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks. Jayden Wood and Mackenzie Lose each added two hits in support of winning pitcher Hallie Misiaszek, who allowed two hits and struck out eight.
DORDT 5, JAMESTOWN 2: Dordt rallied from a 2-0 deficit to score five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning while rallying past Jamestown at the Aberdeen Dome Tournament.
Dordt (2-3) was limited to just two hits in the game, but both resulted in runs. Marissa VandenBerg delivered a two-run double while pitcher Natalie Vos supported her cause with a two-run single.
Vos allowed two runs, five hits and two walks while striking out two.
NORTHWESTERN 5, LINDENWOOD-BELLEVILLE 3: Outhit 7-3, Northwestern took advantage of two errors and six walks during Saturday’s win in Batesville, Ark.
Emma Schnell’s 1-for-3, 3-RBI slate for Northwestern (1-3) was highlighted by a two-run double down the left-field line good for a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Jennifer Boeve and Vanessa Gomez each recorded two hits for the Red Raiders while Schnell scattered seven hits and struck out three.
LYON 7, NORTHWESTERN 3: Lyon, an American Midwest Conference team receiving votes in the NAIA national ratings, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to post a 7-3 win Saturday at the Lyon College Tri-Match in Batesville, Ark.
Bri Giordano had a hit and an RBI single for Northwestern. Contributing a run and a hit for the Red Raiders were Madison Beaver, Emily Bosch and Amber Schubert.
SOUTH DAKOTA WINS FRIDAY PAIR: South Dakota ran its softball win streak to six games, blanking Quinnipiac 4-0 and outlasting George Mason 9-7 on the opening day of the Madeira Beach Invitational Friday.
The Coyotes (6-1) are off to their best start since 1999 and have their longest winning streak since 2015.
Lauren Wobken hit a solo homer and Dustie Durham a three-run shot in the fifth inning, which was all Alexis Devers needed. Devers pitched a shutout while allowing five hits and striking out five.
South Dakota's one through four hitters combined to go 10-for-17 against George Mason. Camille Fowler, the No. 5 hitter, had a double and three-run homer.
Durham was the starting pitcher and re-entered the game later to earn a save. Sarah Lisko, who relieved in the third inning, picked up the win.
DORDT BLANKED TWICE FRIDAY: Valley City State blanked Dordt 8-0 on Friday at the PC Dome in Aberdeen, S.D., and Dickinson State turned in a 5-0 shutout.
Carley De Roin and Jessica Oules each singled for the Defenders against Valley City State. Marlia Mundorf suffered the pitching loss.
Dickinson State pitcher Jaya Allen allowed only one hit, a single from Natalie Vos. Tianna Soodsma suffered the pitching loss.
DORDT 7-2, PRESENTATION 6-3: Indoor action in Aberdeen, S.D., saw Dordt open the season with a doubleheader split against Presentation College on Thursday.
Carley De Roin homered, doubled and drove in a run in the 7-6 Game 1 victory for the Defenders. Hailey Heeringa also doubled, Brooklyn Van Noort singled, scored a run and stole three bases while Jennifer Kooiker walked twice.
Winning pitcher Tianna Soodsma scattered 14 hits, walked two and struck out three.
Presentation snapped a 2-2 tie with a run in the fifth inning while winning the second game, 3-2. Heeringa had two hits for Dordt (1-1) while De Roin and Van Noort each singled and had an RBI. Starting pitcher Natalie Vos suffered the pitching loss.