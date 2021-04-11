College softball roundup: Morningside sweeps College of Saint Mary in doubleheader

The Morningside softball team swept the College of Saint Mary on Sunday in a doubleheader, as the Mustangs won game one in extra innings, 5-4, and took the second contest, 8-0.
In game one, Morningside came out on top despite being outhit by Saint Mary, 10-6. The Mustangs drew 13 walks in the game, as Flames starter Abby Straight struggled with her command. Straight pitched 7 1/3 innings, and was tagged with the loss.
For Morningside in game one, junior Katherine Wurtz pitched four shutout innings. Alex Nelson came on in relief and allowed four runs in three innings, and after pitching a scoreless eighth, Lisa Bolton got the win.
In the second game, the Mustangs finished with 11 hits, while holding the flames to just two base knocks. Bolton pitched six shutout innings, with no walks and three strikeouts, as Morningside claimed the 8-0 win.
With the victory, Morningside improved to 32-3 on the season, while the Flames fell to 6-19.
Briar Cliff sweeps Graceland
The Briar Cliff softball team beat Graceland University on both sides of a Sunday doubleheader. The Chargers won game one in six innings, 14-4, and earned a 6-4 victory in game two to finish off the sweep.
The Chargers improved to 15-17, and will host the College of Saint Mary on Friday for a doubleheader.
South Dakota softball splits doubleheader with North Dakota State
The South Dakota softball team bounced back from a 3-1 loss on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader against North Dakota State, as the Coyotes won game two, 6-5, to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Bison.
Skylar Arellano came up with a big hit in the first hit to help boost the Coyotes to a 3-0 lead, and then, after NDSU took a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning, Arellano hit an RBI single down the left field line in the top of the sixth to score two runs and push the Coyotes ahead, 6-5. That one run lead eventually turned into a one-run victory, as the Coyotes improved their record to 9-28 on the season.
South Dakota starter Peyton Maher went three innings, allowing two runs on six hits with one strikeout, while reliever Gil Woodward allowed three runs on five hits in four innings of relief.
The Coyotes finished the night with 10 hits on offense, with NDSU had 11. Kara O'Byrne pitched five innings, allowing six hits and three runs for NDSU, while Paige Vargas got the loss after allowing four hits and three runs in two innings of work.
With the loss, NDSU fell to 12-20.
South Dakota sits in third place in the conference standings, and will play again on Saturday against Kansas City.