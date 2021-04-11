College softball roundup: Morningside sweeps College of Saint Mary in doubleheader

South Dakota softball splits doubleheader with North Dakota State

The South Dakota softball team bounced back from a 3-1 loss on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader against North Dakota State, as the Coyotes won game two, 6-5, to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the Bison.

Skylar Arellano came up with a big hit in the first hit to help boost the Coyotes to a 3-0 lead, and then, after NDSU took a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning, Arellano hit an RBI single down the left field line in the top of the sixth to score two runs and push the Coyotes ahead, 6-5. That one run lead eventually turned into a one-run victory, as the Coyotes improved their record to 9-28 on the season.

South Dakota starter Peyton Maher went three innings, allowing two runs on six hits with one strikeout, while reliever Gil Woodward allowed three runs on five hits in four innings of relief.

The Coyotes finished the night with 10 hits on offense, with NDSU had 11. Kara O'Byrne pitched five innings, allowing six hits and three runs for NDSU, while Paige Vargas got the loss after allowing four hits and three runs in two innings of work.

With the loss, NDSU fell to 12-20.

South Dakota sits in third place in the conference standings, and will play again on Saturday against Kansas City.

