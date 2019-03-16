Late Saturday
SOUTH DAKOTA 9, CLEVELAND STATE 0: En route to equaling its victory total from last season, South Dakota hit three home runs during Saturday's 9-0 win over Cleveland State at Macon, Ga.
Lauren Eamiguel highlighted her 2-for-3 slate with a three-run home run in the third inning for the Coyotes. Losing pitcher Kelly Hysong then yielded back-to-back home runs in the fourth, a two-run shot from Ashtyn Blakeman and a solo from Jessica Rogers.
Rogers collected two hits for South Dakota (17-15) along with Camille Fowler and Jamie Holscher. Winning pitcher Dustie Durham allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two.
CONNECTICUT 7, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: Marybeth Olson threw a four-hitter and struck out four as Connecticut clipped South Dakota during Saturday's Mercer Tournament in Macon, Ga.
Dustie Durham had a hit for South Dakota along with Ashtyn Blakeman and Jessica Rogers. Alexis Devers suffered the pitching loss.
BUENA VISTA 10, UW-LA CROSSE 3: The Beavers rallied from an early three-run deficit to down Wisconsin-La Crosse in a college softball game played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday.
La Crosse scored single runs in each of the first three innings before BVU scored once in the third inning and four more runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Kayden Archibeque had three RBI's with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly while Ashtyn Miller drove in two runs and had three hits, as did Mckynze Nicholson-Hansen. Savanna Pohlmann and Carlee Guyett also had two hits each for the Beavers.