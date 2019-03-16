TUCSON, Ariz. | Four throwing errors by the Beavers in the first inning led to a five-run first inning for Millikin and it went on to snap BVU's six-game softball winning streak with an 11-4 win Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
Buena Vista (7-4) came back to score a pair of runs on a home run by Kate Lesmeister. Michaela Mason and Savanna Pohlman also had two hits apiece for the Beavers. Kelsey Farmer and Alyssa White drove in two runs each for Millikin (9-2).
LATE FRIDAY
CONNECTICUT 8, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: Marybeth Olson pitched a four-hitter and struck out five while leading Connecticut to an 8-0 win during Friday’s Mercer University Tournament in Macon, Ga.
Dustie Durham doubled down the left-field line to lead off the second inning for the Coyotes, who stranded five in the contest. Durham also suffered the pitching loss.
BALL STATE 10, SOUTH DAKOTA 4: Amaia Daniel’s two-run home run snapped a 4-4 tie in the third inning en route to Ball State’s 10-4 win over South Dakota at the Mercer Tournament.
South Dakota trailed 3-1 before tying the game in the fourth inning. Jessica Rogers was hit by a pitch, and Courtney Wilson walked, setting up a three-run home run for Lauren Wobken, her sixth of the season.
Wobken was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Alexis Devers was tagged for the pitching loss.
DORDT 5, ST. XAVIER 3: Jane Wynja’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning enabled Dordt to rally from a 3-2 deficit and win in walk-off style Friday in Tucson, Ariz.
Hailey Heeringa’s 2-for-3 effort for the Defenders included an RBI single in the third inning. Marissa VandenBerg had two hits for Dordt along with Erin Bredemus and Jessica Oules.
Winning pitcher Natalie Vos allowed three runs, 10 hits and two walks and struck out two.
GRACELAND 4, DORDT 3: Camryn Kuehl’s walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning enabled Graceland to edge Dordt Friday in Tucson, Ariz.
Dordt took advantage of two errors and a wild pitch to score three runs in the top of the third inning, but Graceland rallied with two runs in the bottom of the third.
Rachel Evavold and Hailey Heeringa each went 2-for-4 for the Defenders. Tianna Soodsma suffered the pitching loss.