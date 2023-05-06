SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Midland University softball team upended Northwestern College's effort to follow-up its regular season Great Plains Athletic Conference crown with a GPAC tournament win.

Second-seeded Midland swept the first two of a best-of-three series against top-seeded Northwestern, winning Game 1, 6-1, and taking Game 2 by a 5-4 final at the American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center on the campus of Dordt University.

The games were moved to the indoor setting to avoid any inclement weather. It was the first time in conference softball tournament history that the championship series was played indoors.

In the series clincher, Midland (36-12) scored two in the first, two in the fourth and one in the third.

Northwestern (46-8), ranked 12th nationally in the NAIA, tried to pull even in the bottom of the seventh, but could only muster a single run after heading into the frame down 5-3.

The Warriors' Amanda Schmaderer, went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Alexis Page drove in herself with a solo home run in the fourth and Keira Painter singled in a Midland run in the first.

For Northwestern, senior Emily Strasser drove in two while sophomore Chloe Gallegos and senior Jennifer Boeve each had one. Strasser finished 2-for-4 with a double and run scored.

In Game 1, Midland's Carly Pfitzer finished with a pair of RBIs and Amanda Schmaderer had one as Northwestern uncharacteristically allowed three unearned runs.

Boeve doubled in the first game and junior Gwen Mikkelsen drove in junior Maddie Kvatek in the fourth for the Red Raiders' run.

Junior Kameryn Etherington (20-6) and sophomore Kate Kralik took the pitching losses for Northwestern.

Midland's Aliyah Rincon (20-5) got the win in Game 1. Rincon allowed five hits and struck out six.

With the Red Raiders winning the GPAC regular season, both teams were assured spots in the upcoming NAIA tournament.