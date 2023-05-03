SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University softball team felt well-positioned to make a deep postseason run after securing home-field advatage for its side of the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Hastings had other ideas.

The second-seeded Mustangs (32-13) rebounded later in the afternoon as they sought to claim the GPAC tournament crown and an automatic bid into the NAIA tournament.

Morningside's cause was dealt a blow in the form of a 3-1 loss to seventh-seeded Hastings at Jensen Softball Complex in their opening game Wednesday morning.

Taylor Stuhr went 2-for-3 with a double and home run to go with a pair of RBIs for Hastings (18-23) and Macie Mays drove in one. Hastings' Kyleigh Boever (12-7) pitched a complete game and allowed Morningside just four hits.

Vanessa Bohuslavsky scored the Mustangs' run. Grace Buffington (19-6) took the loss in the circle.

Morningside's loss dropped the Mustangs into a losers bracket game against Jamestown. The Mustangs blanked the Jimmies 5-0.

Ellie Cropley singled to score Mykel Ann Gray and give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead after one inning of play. The Mustangs tacked on three unearned run in the bottom of the fourth inning, aided by two Jamestown throwing errors.

Copley's run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning increased the lead to 5-0.

The Mustangs move on to a rematch with Hastings in an elimination game at noon Thursday. The Bulldogs lost their second game to Midland 8-0 in five innings Wednesday.

Midland, which won its opener over Jamestown, 5-0, advanced to a potential bracket championship game at 2 p.m. Thursday against the Morninside-Hastings winner. If Midland loses, a second championship game would take place at 4 p.m.

Northwestern beats Mount Marty, Briar Cliff

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Northwestern College didn't see much trouble in its first two GPAC tournament games in Orange City.

Northwestern, ranked 12th nationally, scored the game's first four runs and ultimately beat eighth-seeded Mount Marty, 5-2.

The Red Raiders' Maddie Kvatek went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Kameryn Etherington homered and Chloe Gallegos and Gwen Mikkelsen drove in runs as well.

Etherington started for Northwestern (44-6) in the circle and threw 4 ⅔ innings with four strikeouts with one earned run against her to move her season record to 19-5. Kate Kralik closed it out for her fifth save of the campaign.

In the second game, Northwestern blanked fifth-seeded Briar Cliff 9-0 in five innings. Etherington connected on a grand slam home run, finishing with five of the Raiders' nine RBIs.

After Etherington cleared the bases in the first inning, the Raiders padded the lead in the second on a single by Emily Strasser. A two-RBI single by Ellie Jacobson, a run batted in by Ashytn Billings and one more unearned run expanded the Northwestern lead to 9-0 after three.

Briar Cliff (33-15) advanced to the winners contest after knocking off No. 4 seed Dordt, 2-1. The Chargers used two fifth-inning RBIs by Ali Naumann. Maddie Duncan picked up the win pitching.

Dordt and Mount Marty were set to play an eliminating game Wednesday night. The winner would face Briar Cliff in an eliminating game at noon Thursday.

Northwestern was set to play the winner of the noon contest in a potential bracket championship game at 2 p.m. Thursday. If the Raiders lose, a second championship game would take place at 4 p.m.

The winners from the Orange City and Sioux City brackets will play a best two-out-of-three series Saturday at the highest remaining seed.

Northwestern has secured the league's first berth to the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The GPAC tournament champion will eceive the second berth. If the Red Raiders win the tournament, then the tournament runner-up will receive the second GPAC berth.