After securing the regular season crown in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and top seed in the conference tournament, Northwestern College cruises into the title game after going 3-0 in tournament play.

The Red Raiders, ranked 12th nationally, outscored opponents 22-3 heading into the best-of-three championship series against third-seeded Midland. The series will be decided on Saturday at American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center on the campus of Dordt University.

The series was moved to an indoor complex due to the expected weather forecast. It will mark the first time in conference softball history that the championship series has been played indoors.

With a record of 46-6, Northwestern beat its 2002 mark for most wins in a season. The Red Raiders are making their first tournament championship appearance since 2018.

The Red Raiders' collectively maintain a batting average of .342 and have a team earned run average of 1.87, both conference bests, and Northwestern's fielding percentage of 97% ranks second in the GPAC.

Junior infielder Gwen Mikkelsen leads the conference in several hitting categories, including batting average (.452), RBIs (55), doubles (18) and on-base percentage (.519).

Northwestern junior pitcher Kameryn Etherington is the career leader in strikeouts with 459.

Second-seeded Morningside's tournament run ended with an 8-2 loss to Midland in 13 innings.

That came after the Mustangs lost their opening game to Hastings, 3-1, only to bounce back and beat sixth-seeded Jamestown 5-0 on Thursday and then avenge the earlier loss Hastings on Friday with a 5-0 win at Morningside.

Midland scored a run in each of the third and sixth innings while Morningside senior Morgan Nixon drove in the two Mustang runs with a two-RBI home run in the fourth. The Warriors then ended it with a six-run top of the 13th.

Both teams only used one pitcher for the duration of the 13 innings. Aliyah Rincon struck out 11 for Midland in the win while sophomore Grace Buffington went for four strikeouts in the circle for Morningside.

Dordt's tournament ended after it lost its first two game, the first to Briar Cliff, 2-1, and then to Mount Marty, 9-3.

After beating Dordt, Briar Cliff lost to Northwestern 9-3 and was defeated by Mount Marty, 4-3, in 12 innings.