College roundup: Morningside softball ends season with loss at NAIA championships
The Morningside softball team closed out its 2021 season on Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss to Hope International in the Opening Round of the NAIA National Championships in Medford, Ore. 

The Mustangs finished with six hits in the game, but managed only a single run in both the fifth and seventh innings. Hope International scored once in the third and twice in the fifth to push across three runs. 

Lexie Stolen managed a home run for Morningside in the fifth, and Vanessa Bohuslavsky had an RBI single in the seventh. 

Mia Barozzo got the start for the Mustangs, and struck out five batters over 5.1 innings, with three runs allowed and three walks. 

Morningside ended its season with a 43-11 overall record, the third season with 40 or more victories for the Mustangs since 2016. 

