Morningside softball sweeps Dakota State in non-conference twinbill

SIOUX CITY — Katherine Wurtz made it a decision to change her mindset about a couple weeks ago, and for the Morningside University senior pitcher, it has seemed to work.

Simply, she’s treating the rest of the season as if it were game day.

She realized one day in practice that something needed to change, and she wanted to close out her Morningside career on a strong note.

“That helped take some tension off,” Wurtz said. “Honestly, that change was difficult. Softball is such a mental game, and I had those few bad games and I got down. It was now or never. That definitely was a drive for me.

“I feel better when I have it more game-like, because I can get anxious before games,” Wurtz added. “This is softball. This is a game I’ve been playing for 13 years. I really focus on each pitch once I get in the circle.”

Wurtz pitched a solid game on Monday.

Wurtz got the win in Game 1 of a non-conference doubleheader that the Mustangs won at home at the Elizabeth and Irving Jensen Softball Complex over Dakota State.

The Mustangs won Game 1, 1-0, then the offense was the story in a 12-2 nightcap.

Wurtz earned her 10th win of the season, which was a number that the senior from Omaha was very happy to get to.

“It’s a great feeling and I know I wouldn’t be here without my defense behind me,” Wurtz said. “Every game, they’ve been making really great plays and the offense has been putting up a lot of runs.”

Wurtz limited the Trojans to just five baserunners on a windy afternoon, allowing four hits and one walk.

She also struck out a hitter in seven innings.

Wurtz needed 80 pitches to get through the complete game and she threw 52 strikes. She faced 23 batters.

Wurtz mixed up her pitch selection a little bit.

At the beginning of the season, she threw mostly fastballs, but over the last couple weeks or so, Wurtz has secured more control of her changeup, and she threw that on Monday.

She also made an adjustment to where her pitches went. Wurtz said she’s also gotten better control on sending her pitches either on the outside corner or inside corner.

At practices, she did a drill where she tried to hit the same spot five times in a row, and wouldn’t move on until she accomplished that goal.

“I think this was my best pitching performance at home,” Wurtz said. “I’ve had a few games where I’ve struggled a little bit, so I had to take a step back and reassess how I want to go forward. The week where we played Midland, Mount Marty and Briar Cliff, those were games where I didn’t pitch as well as I wanted to. I personally knew I should have thrown a lot better.”

The Mustangs’ lone run in Game 1 came in the bottom of the first inning, as Bre Tjebben reached on a fielder’s choice. She hit a ground ball to the second baseman’s position to try to convert a double play, but Tjebben beat out the throw.

Ellie Cropley scored on the play.

The Mustangs also had just one hit, which came from catcher Mykel Ann Gray.

Wurtz wasn’t the only pitcher who threw well on Monday.

Grace Buffington earned her 12th win of the season, holding the Trojans to three runs on four hits.

The freshman from Gretna, Nebraska, walked three hitters and struck out two. She threw 64 strikes out of 97 total pitches.

Buffington has had a solid season, which included throwing a perfect game on March 26 over Jamestown at home.

“She has good composure and she’s moving the ball around,” Mustangs coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann said. “Her pitches are starting to complement one another. It’s going to be fun over the next two weeks.”

Wurtz and Buffington are part of a four-woman pitching staff for the Mustangs, and the two who pitched Monday have taken on the brunt of the pitching throughout the season.

Wurtz has taken on the toll of being that leader for the younger Morningside pitchers, and she’s been impressed with how well everyone has been pitching.

“I love Grace and she is just the sweetest,” Wurtz said. “We’ve definitely have gotten close as a pitching staff. We try to be a group that since it’s two freshmen and a sophomore, we can all work together. I know I’m the oldest and I have the most varsity experience, Grace has proven that she can handle anything.”

The Morningside offense certainly provided the run support Buffington was looking for.

It scored in each of the last four innings, ending up with four runs during the sixth inning.

Bishop Heelan grad Ellie Gengler, Sydney Petersen and former Crusaders standout Lexie Stolen each had RBI hits in the sixth inning.

Kennedee Jones had three hits, while Petersen drove in four RBIs.

Petersen and Jones had two hits, while Cropley had one, too.

“We’re really focusing on winning each and every inning,” Petersen said. “We want to score runs every inning. We just got into a little lull, and we sat down and knew it was unacceptable. We focused on the little things, like quality at-bats.”

