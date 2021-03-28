WATCH NOW: Morningside softball returns home with doubleheader sweep of Dakota Wesleyan

Nelson, the team’s bullpen arm, has a 3.13 ERA in her 42 innings of work.

“It’s very nice to have that kind of depth, and they could all be starters at any given time,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “Right now, we’re just kind of playing some different things, but having that depth is a bonus for us.”

There is also plenty of depth on offense for the Mustangs. As a team, Morningside is hitting .364, with a .416 on-base percentage, and a .595 slugging mark. The Mustangs have outscored their opponents this season, 213-54.

The Mustangs have nine starters currently hitting over .300, with two of those starters, senior Lexie Stolen and junior Morgan Nixon, hitting over .460.

Stolen leads the team with a .462 batting average, and a .533 on-base percentage, but she says that the reason for both her and the team’s collective success isn’t because of any star player. Instead, it is due to the Mustangs’ depth and team chemistry.

When the wins are coming, the vibes are good.