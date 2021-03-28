WATCH NOW: Morningside softball returns home with doubleheader sweep of Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — Contrary to popular belief, you can go home again. Morningside softball proved that point on Sunday.
They proved it quite a few times, in fact, as the team swept GPAC-rival Dakota Wesleyan in a home doubleheader by scores of 7-1 and 8-2.
The 16th-ranked Mustangs extended their winning streak to 10 games, and improved their season record to 24-3 with the pair of victories. Morningside totaled 21 hits on the afternoon, and outscored the Tigers, 15-3.
It was a solid performance for the Mustangs, who were making their first appearance on their home field in quite awhile.
“694 days,” senior Alex Nelson said. “But who’s counting?”
For the team’s seniors, it was a night to savor. The Mustangs had not played a game at Jensen Softball Complex since May 4, 2019, when they beat the University of Jamestown in Game 3 of the GPAC Tournament Championship.
With COVID-19 wiping out Morningside’s home schedule in 2020, the team didn’t get to play in front of its fans. But on Sunday afternoon, under a bright and sunny Iowa sky, the Mustangs finally came home.
“It’s been kind of intense,” Nelson said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time, and our underclassmen, the sophomores and freshman, have never played on this field yet. It’s been kind of fun.”
It was also the first game for the team since March 11, after the home series against Dickinson State, and the road series at York University were cancelled.
“The biggest thing for us was getting back to home, and back to playing,” coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann said. “Just getting back into the swing of things, and conference is going to be tough. We needed to get out and play some games, and it was a beautiful day in front of our friends and family. It was perfect.”
The Mustangs won game number one over the Tigers thanks to a five-inning outing from Katherine Wurtz, who allowed just two hits and one unearned run. In support, the Mustangs offense pounded out seven runs on 10 hits.
In game two, Lisa Bolton allowed two runs on six hits, with the Mustangs’ offense totaling eight runs on 11 base knocks. All three of the Mustangs’ pitchers played on Sunday, as Nelson came on in relief in both games.
The Mustangs’ pitching staff has combined for a 1.89 ERA on the season, with hitters hitting just .209 against the trio. On both the hitting and the pitching side, there isn’t one star that carries the team to success. Sure, Bolton leads the team with a 0.98 ERA and 66 strikeouts, but Wurtz’ mark of 1.96 and 48 K’s is pretty good too.
Nelson, the team’s bullpen arm, has a 3.13 ERA in her 42 innings of work.
“It’s very nice to have that kind of depth, and they could all be starters at any given time,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “Right now, we’re just kind of playing some different things, but having that depth is a bonus for us.”
There is also plenty of depth on offense for the Mustangs. As a team, Morningside is hitting .364, with a .416 on-base percentage, and a .595 slugging mark. The Mustangs have outscored their opponents this season, 213-54.
The Mustangs have nine starters currently hitting over .300, with two of those starters, senior Lexie Stolen and junior Morgan Nixon, hitting over .460.
Stolen leads the team with a .462 batting average, and a .533 on-base percentage, but she says that the reason for both her and the team’s collective success isn’t because of any star player. Instead, it is due to the Mustangs’ depth and team chemistry.
When the wins are coming, the vibes are good.
“I think that it's that we have so many gamers on the team that are trying to get better than they were last night,” Stolen said. “We’re in the gym, always hitting and stuff like that. The team chemistry, everyone hangs out and everyone is together. It’s so easy when you have a team that wants to be around each other. I like how we move forward as a team, and we’re not just individualized.”
The best way to describe the Mustangs, in nearly all facets of the game, seems to be ‘balanced.”
“Everyone has a role.” Jones-Sitzmann said. “Some are power hitters, some are contact hitters, and some are just touch it and get on table-setters. Everyone does have a role on the team, and doing what they can do is very important.”
The Mustangs are currently ranked No. 16 in the country, one spot ahead of Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), and just behind William Carey (Miss.).
“Not to be cliché, but it really is the team,” Stolen said. “Everyone hypes each other up. When you are up to bat, you feel like you can do anything, just because you have your teammates behind you.”
Morningside will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, at Concordia University.