SIOUX CITY -- When taking over as head coach of the Morningside University softball team this season, Brooke Pruner knew she didn’t have to worry about who she would put at third base or in the cleanup spot.

She knew she had Morgan Nixon.

Pruner started as an assistant on the Morningside staff during the 2017-18 academic year before taking over as head coach this season for Jessica Jones-Sitzmann, the school’s all-time leader in career wins.

After a split at Jamestown on Saturday, the Mustangs head into the Great Plains Athletic Conference as the No. 2 seed with a 31-12 overall record and 16-6 conference mark.

“I’ve watched Morgan from a freshman all the way up,” Pruner said. “She’s always had that lead-by-example quality about her, and she knows the game really well. You don’t have to worry about her, but she’s ready to be pushed.”

That gives Morningside home-field advantage for its side of the bracket opposite top-seeded Northwestern College, the 12-ranked team in the NAIA.

Pruner, Nixon and the Mustangs will host Hastings (17-23, 11-11 GPAC) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, while No. 8 seed Mount Marty (17-20, 10-12) will be at Northwestern (43-6, 18-4) in Orange City.

Fourth-seeded Dordt (35-11, 16-6) will take on fifth-seeded Briar Cliff (32-14, 14-8) in Orange City after the Red Raiders play in the opener. The winners of the 10 a.m. games will move on to play at 2 p.m., and again on Thursday.

The GPAC championship will be decided on Saturday in a best-of-three series with the highest remaining seed hosting. As the GPAC regular season chamion, Northwestern has secured the league's first berth to the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. The GPAC tournament champion will receive the second berth. If the Red Raiders win the tournament, then the tournament runner-up will advance to nationals.

A senior, Nixon helped spark the Mustangs’ late-season run that secured the two-seed, and has been a stalwart in the lineup since she first stepped in the batter’s box for Morningside.

“She’s really learned how to be flexible in her at-bats,” Pruner said. “She’s learned that, in this conference, the pitchers will learn how to throw to you. She’s made good adjustments, and she’s just really special defensively.

"That’s a thing that won’t show up in the box score as much. But that’s where she shines. We want the ball hit to her every time.”

A native of Elkhorn, Neb., Nixon is a three-time All-GPAC selection (twice on the first team) and has started every game since her freshman season. Nixon also has two all-region nods and was an All-American honorable mention in 2021.

“I’m just proud of all my teammates here. They’re all just amazing people,” said Nixon. “It’s just been a really awesome last few years. I’ve been here five years, so just growing as a person on and off the field has been an awesome experience to share with my coaches and teammates.

"People around that campus have seen me on my best of days and worst of days and have picked me up along the way when I needed to be.”

She’s a career .366 hitter with a four-year on-base percentage over .400, 34 home runs, 53 doubles, and with five more RBIs, would top 200 for her Morningside tenure.

While her career may be closing, Nixon hopes it ends with a conference tournament title. Regardless, she plans on staying close to the program.

“We’re still focused on just looking forward as of now,” she said. “There are seven seniors on the team. We all want to play as hard as we can for as long as we possibly can.”

This season, the Mustangs’ standout is hitting for a team-best .384 average to go with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 39 RBIs, all Mustang highs as well.

Morningside has also gotten timely hitting recently from elsewhere in the lineup, with senior catcher Mykel Ann Gray leading off and center fielder Ellie Cropley and second baseman Sydney Petersen hitting ahead of Nixon.

First baseman Kennedee Jones bats fifth and came up with a 2-for-2, two-RBI performance in a 6-4 victory for the Mustangs on Saturday at Jamestown that ultimately clinched the squad the coveted No. 2 seed.

Sophomore Grace Buffington leads the pitching staff with a 17-6 season record over 32 appearances (30 starts and 164 ⅔ innings) with a 2.13 earned run average. With seven more strikeouts, Buffington would enter triple digits in the category, and she sits tied atop the conference in wins with Dordt’s Abby Kraemer.

“I think it’ll mean a lot for us to to be able to play on our home field,” Buffington said.

As a team, Morningside enters the conference tournament with the GPAC’s second-best collective batting average of .305.

That gives the Mustangs lots of confidence and momentum as they stand united in their mission from here: to get to the NAIA tournament.

“The seniors here are really big on showing what the culture is at Morningside,” Nixon said. “I think we’ve done a good job of that by staying positive, being leaders and leading by example.”

Formidable GPAC foes

Should Morningside make it through to the championship there will most certainly be a formidable foe waiting in the championship.

Briar Cliff hung with Morningside last Thursday in losing two games by a combined three runs and was on the short end of a pair of one-run games versus Northwestern. Dordt was steady throughout the season, even beating Northwestern once.

After winning the regular season, the Red Raiders’ lineup boasts the likes of Gwen Mikkelsen, who is leading the conference in batting average at .463 and in RBIs with 54, as well as the GPAC leader in stolen bases in Madysn Grotewold (28 steals), and a pitching staff the features Kate Kralik (1.31 ERA, 174 strikeouts).

Northwestern has proved to be the league’s most challenging out with a team average of .343.

Before the Morningside side of the bracket, Jamestown has aleady proven to be able to beat the Mustangs as it took Saturday’s second game, 7-6.