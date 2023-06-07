Northwestern College's Gwen Mikkelsen picked up a pair of All-American selections this week for her effort during the 2023 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics season.

Mikkelsen, a junior infielder, was named to the All-American first team by the NAIA. She's the first All-American picked by the organization since 1997.

Dordt College senior Ella Koster was named to the second team.

Earlier in the week, Northwestern's Mikkelsen and pitcher Kameryn Etherington were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American team. Both were named to the second team by the NFCA.

Mikkelsen hit for a .444 batting average this season over 160 at-bats with 20 doubles, seven home runs, one triple and 59 RBIs. She amassed 114 total bases, scored 56 runs and maintained a slugging percentage of .713. She also successfully stole 16 bases on 18 attempts.

At the plate, the junior Etherington hit for a .303 average over 145 at-bats. That included eight doubles, two triples and 50 RBIs. She was also the Red Raiders' ace in the circle, where she went 21-7 as a junior and threw over 190 innings this season. She ended with an earned run average of 2.26 in striking out 181 hitters to 156 hits allowed with 52 walks issued.

Northwestern won the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season and conference tournament. Northwestern finished the season with a 47-10 record and qualified for the NAIA national tournament. The Red Raiders entered the NAIA tournament ranked 12th nationally.

At Dordt, Koster played the outfield and hit for a .418 average with a .667 slugging percentage. Over 141 at-bats, she went for 12 doubles, five home runs, four triples and 34 RBIs for the Defenders, who finished the season with a 36-12 mark.