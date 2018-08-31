ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College Athletic Director Earl Woudstra announced the hiring of Shane Bouman as the Red Raiders' head softball coach.
"We are excited to have Shane join our Red Raider coaching staff," Woudstra said. "Shane has a wealth of softball experience and enthusiasm for coaching. We believe he can hit the ground running to build on the success from last season and the good foundation that our previous coach, Chris Nachtigall, has provided for our program. Shane is committed to the Christ-centered mission of Northwestern College, and we look forward to having Shane, his wife Amy, and his two young children, Baylor and Berkely, engage in the life of our college and community."
Bouman has spent 15 years as an assistant or head coach at NCAA Division I schools, including South Dakota State, the University of Iowa and most recently Indiana State. He accumulated an overall record of 118-172 in his five-plus seasons as head coach at ISU, leading the Sycamores to their first NCAA tournament berth and tournament victory in program history. Bouman guided Indiana State to the 2015 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship, and his teams established several school records during his time with the Sycamores.
Aside from coaching, Bouman is also an accomplished softball pitcher. He is a four-time Amateur Softball Association All-American and a two-time North American Fastpitch Association All-American. He is also the owner of Champions Circle Fastpitch, through which he provides specialized small-group and individual softball instruction for athletes, coaches and parents throughout the Midwest.