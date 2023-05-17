KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Saint Xavier (Ill.) put an end to Northwestern College's record-breaking softball season on the West Coast late Tuesday night.

The Cougars jumped on scoring opportunities in the early innnings to coast to a 10-2 win, eliminating the Red Raiders from the NAIA national tournament bracket at Klamath Falls, Ore.

Northwestern, making just its fourth NAIA tournament appearance, and first since 2018, ended the season 47-10, the most wins in school history.

No. 4-seeded Saint Xavier used a two-RBI base hit from Morgan Haefling to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Northwestern answered with a run of its own in the top of the third, as a bunt single from Madysn Grotewold moved Cassidy Gors to third base. Gors then scored on an error on the throw to first.

The Cougars added on to their lead in the bottom of the fourth, first scoring a run on a close play at the plate and then adding two more on a two-RBI double by Nicole Lovato.

Jennifer Boeve helped produce a run in the sixth after connecting on a one-out double. Pinch runner Jewel Bergstrom then scored on a wild pitch.

The Cougars added another three runs in the sixth, ending the game at a score of 10-2.

Alyssa Frey picked up the win for Saint Xavier, while Northwestern starter Kameryn Etherington took the loss, dropping her season record to 21-8.

Etherington, who struck out three batters, also drew two walks at the plate. Boeve had a double and sacrifice bunt and Ashtyn Billings went 1-2 with a walk.

Saint Xavier shut out top-seeded Oregon Tech 3-0 Wednesday, handing the bracket host its first loss in the tournament. That set up a second and final championship game later Wednesday. Results were not available by the Journal's deadline for Wednesday's paper.

The bracket winner will advance to the 42nd annual NAIA Softball World Series, May 25-31 in Columbus, Ga.